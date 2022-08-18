“I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad”: Mohammed Siraj signs with Warwickshire to play three County Championship matches

Warwickshire have acquired the services of the Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for the last three County Championship games.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has signed a deal with Warwickshire, and he will be available to play the last three County Championship Games. Siraj, who is currently representing India in the ODI series against Zimbabwe has become a regular in the Indian test team since his debut in Australia.

Siraj has represented India in 13 tests, where he has scalped 40 wickets at an average of 30.77. Siraj’s experience of playing tests in England will be handy for the Indian pacer. He has played 5 tests in England where he has scalped 18 wickets with 4/32 being his best spell.

Mohammed Siraj has expressed his delight in joining Warwickshire for County Championship. He said that he wants to use his experience of playing in England while representing the Indian team. He also thanked BCCI and the Warwickshire club for giving him the opportunity.

He called Edgbaston a world-class stadium and expressed his wish to end the season on a winning note with the club. Siraj lauded the atmosphere created in last England vs India test at Birmingham.

“I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience County Cricket,” Mohammed Siraj said in the official statement.

“Edgbaston is a world-class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I’m really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well.”

“I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity.”

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket of Warwickshire said that Siraj is one of the best red-ball bowlers in the world at the moment, and he will be a fantastic addition to the squad. Siraj will be available to play the games against Somerset, Gloucestershire and Hampshire, where two of the games will be played in Edgbaston.