“That’s why I am here”: Jayant Yadav looking to use County experience with Warwickshire to make comeback in Indian test squad

Jayant Yadav will be playing for Warwickshire in County Championship, and he is aiming to make his international comeback.

Indian all-rounder Jayant Yadav is set to make his County debut in the County Championship Division 1 match between Warwickshire and Somerset. Warwickshire signed the Indian all-rounder for the remaining three County Championship games of the season.

Yadav has scored 2,194 runs in FC cricket, whereas he has also scalped 173 wickets in bowling. In international cricket, he has scored 248 runs in 6 tests with the help of a century, whereas he has scalped 16 wickets with the ball. Apart from Yadav, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is also a part of the Warwickshire side.

Jayant Yadav looking to use Warwickshire stint for International comeback

Jayant Yadav has said that he is very excited about representing Warwickshire in the County circuit. He said that when the opportunity came his way, he was very excited about becoming a county individual. This will be the first experience for Jayant Yadav in the county circuit.

“I’m pretty excited right now to represent a prestigious Club in a prestigious tournament,” Jayant Yadav said.

“Yeah definitely, when this opportunity came my way I was very excited to join Warwickshire as a county professional.”

Jayant is currently out from the Indian test squad, and he is looking to use the County Championship in order to make his comeback to the national team. He said that the conditions in England will impose different challenges and he wants to improve his game by playing in tough English conditions.

“I think every opportunity here is about learning and improving your game. Different conditions post different challenges,” Yadav added.

“That’s why I am here, it’s all about getting new experiences, improving your game in different conditions. To be every specific, I’m really looking forward to playing in England because they post different challenges as a bowler and batter. Being a professional in County cricket, it’s a great way to improve your game.”

💬 “I’m pretty excited right now to represent a prestigious Club in a prestigious tournament.” Jayant Yadav’s first interview. 🎥 🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/Bev0gFGmA8 — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) September 12, 2022

Warwickshire have struggled in the tournament so far, where they have managed to win just 1 of their 11 games so far. They are currently at the 9th position amongst 10 teams.