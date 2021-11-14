“Daryl’s versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions”: Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in India vs New Zealand test series

Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in the upcoming test series against India.

Devon Conway is set to miss the upcoming test series against India. He is currently nursing a hand injury and will return home after the T20 World Cup final. Conway self-injured himself after getting out in the semi-final against England.

Conway has had a stupendous start to his Test career. In three games [all in English conditions], he has scored 379 runs at an average of 63.16, where he has scored one century and two half-centuries. He has the highest score of 200 against England on his debut at the Lord’s. This would have been his first Indian series, but he is not going to make it.

New Zealand will have trouble replacing him at the top as a partner of Tom Latham. However, they have some options available in the name of Tom Blundell and Will Young.

An out-of-this-world performance from Devon Conway on debut 🤩#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/XSSXKHrlKJ — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2021

Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in India vs New Zealand tests

New Zealand have announced in-from all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as Conway’s replacement. Mitchell is currently opening the innings for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. He played a crucial role in New Zealand’s semi-final win over England.

“It’s a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

“Daryl’s versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he’s certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.”

“He’s proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he’s excited to rejoin the Test group.”

Mitchell made his test debut in 2019, and he has played five tests since then. He has scored one century, whereas he can contribute with the ball as well.

A maiden Test 💯 for Daryl Mitchell! What a fine knock 👏 With that, New Zealand have declared at 659/6, with a lead of 362 🔥#NZvPAK SCORECARD ▶ https://t.co/eVFtwym5wg pic.twitter.com/ksa9xopxMh — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2021

Before the test series, the Kiwis will play a three-game T20I series as well. The first T20I game will played on 17 November 2021 in Jaipur.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (VC/WK), Tom Blundell (WK), Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell.