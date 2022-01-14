David Warner Ashes stats: How many runs has Warner scored in Ashes Tests?

David Warner Ashes stats: The Australian opening batter was the first to be dismissed at the Bellerive Oval today.

During the first day of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, Australia opening batter David Warner was the first batter to be dismissed under testing batting conditions.

It all happened on the last delivery of the sixth over when Warner pushed an out-swinging Ollie Robinson delivery which induced an outside edge only to be caught by Zac Crawley in the slips.

Robinson, who had missed the fourth Test in Sydney due to rotation, struck immediately after being asked to open the bowling alongside veteran pacer Stuart Broad.

Warner, who hasn’t scored a century in this series, walked back to the pavilion at the Bellerive Oval today after not scoring a run in his 22-ball stay in the first innings.

Warner’s departure was soon followed by Usman Khawaja (5) and Steven Smith (0) joining him in the dressing room as the Australian top-order failed to counter pace-friendly conditions on a green top today.

Had it not been for Crawley’s drop catch to give a reprieve to Marnus Labuschagne in the eighth over, Australia would’ve had lost four wickets in the first hour itself.

David Warner Ashes stats

There is no hiding to the fact that Warner hasn’t performed at his best in the five Ashes series that he has played till now. Warner, who has a Test average of 47.69, averages comparatively lesser (39.33) against England.

Warner, who has now batted in 50 Ashes innings, has scored 1,888 runs with the help of three centuries and 14 half-centuries. In 25 Ashes innings at home, Warner’s 1,237 runs have come at an impressive average of 53.78 including three centuries and seven half-centuries. That being said, Warner has just managed 651 runs in 25 away Ashes innings at an average of 26.04 without a century.