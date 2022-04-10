David Warner daughter name: David Warner wife name and family details

David Warner daughter name: David Warner scored his first half-century of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the IPL 2022 game against Kolkata Knight Riders, David Warner scored his first century of the IPL 2022 season. Warner started a little slow, but he picked up the pace quite quickly and scored 61 runs in 45 balls.

The Capitals were struggling with the availability of their overseas players at the start, but the arrival of David Warner has made the strong quite strong at the top. David Warner has won the most number of Orange Caps in IPL history. He is the only player to win three orange caps.

The partnership of Warner and Shaw is one of the most talked-about partnerships of the IPL 2022. Before IPL 2022, Warner played his last T20 game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand. Warner was awarded the Player of the Tournament award in the T20 World Cup.

It is interesting that David Warner used to play for Delhi Daredevils before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under his captaincy, SRH won the IPL title in 2016.

David Warner is married to Candice Warner, both of them got married on 4 April 2015. Candice Warner is a retired Australian former Ironwoman and a surf lifesaver. She has made her presence in quite a few TV shows as well. At 16 years of age, Candice Warner became NSW state Ironwoman champion.

David Warner and Candice Warner are parents of three daughters, Ivy Mae Warner (born in 2014), Indi Rae (born in 2016) and Isla Rose (Born in 2019).

PART 2 : David Warner Dances With Daughter On Katrina Kaif’s Song ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ #DavidWarner #KatrinaKaif #TikTok (Video Credit: David Warner Tik Tok) pic.twitter.com/xs6dqjz5v6 — World Cricket Live (@world_cric_live) April 18, 2020

David Warner has made a lot of reels with her daughters on social media that have gone viral on Social Media. Warner has revealed many times that her wife and daughters love travelling to India.