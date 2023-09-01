34 Months After Farting During IPL Interview, David Warner Gets Stopped At LA Airport After Hot Spot Detected On ‘Hot Balls’

As a public figure, Australia batter David Warner was at the receiving end of a highly embarrassing situation at the Los Angeles Airport recently. Warner, who once farted during an Indian Premier League 2020 interview, got stopped by the security after Hot Spot detected something near his testicles.

Advertisement

While an innovation named Hot Spot must have cost Warner his wicket on multiple occasions on a cricket field, its latest interference in his life resulted in a tricky situation for both the left-handed batter and security officials.

Much like her husband, even Candice Warner was out of sorts with respect to the series of events. That said, fellow passengers didn’t mind convulsing in laughter due to the sight present in front of their eyes.

Advertisement

David Warner Gets Stopped At LA Airport After Hot Spot Detected On ‘Hot Balls’

Rested for the T20I leg of the ongoing Australia’s tour of South Africa, Warner will join the ODI squad ahead of the first match on September 7. In the meantime, Warner paid a visit to the USA to attend pop star Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus’ marriage, to Australian actor Dominic Purcell.

The incident happened when Warner reached the airport to head back to Australia. While Candice easily passed the security check, the machine beeped in Warner’s case. As a result, he was taken for a full body scan where the machine showed something near his private parts.

Speaking on Triple M’s Rush Hour with Gus, Jude and Wendell, Candice revealed how a hot spot was visible near his balls. She and David were in utter shock, whereas, the rest of the passengers burst into laughter.

“When you walk through, there’s a big computer screen attached to it. All of a sudden, his balls lit up. And I was in shock, the people around were laughing, David [Warner] was in shock. I’d never seen this about my husband. I didn’t know he had ‘hot balls’.”

The security personnel had no other option than to take Warner with him for further checks. However, once the whole security procedure was conducted, both David and Candice were finally allowed to board the flight. Triple M’s Rush Hour medical expert Dr. Sam asked Candice if David has some piercings near his private parts. Candice clearly denied the same.

Advertisement

David Warner Had Once Farted During An IPL Interview

34 months ago, Warner was part of yet another hilarious incident during the 13th season of the biggest T20 league in the world. Playing his sixth season at Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner did something in the preparation of an interview that many wouldn’t even think of doing publicly. It is needless to say that Warner’s fearless attitude is not just limited with the bat in hand.

Warner was standing alongside opening partner Jonny Bairstow probably before or after IPL 2020 Match 20 against Chennai Super Kings. Warner, who not only farted, also ensured to convert it into a viral recording. Having deliberately moved the mic behind his back for a better (read disgusting) listening experience for the fans, he also had the guts to upload the same video on social media platform Instagram.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CGcmxsjpICe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It is noteworthy that Warner has never been shy of entertaining his fans even at the expense of getting trolled. During COVID-19 lockdown, he used to post a lot of funny Instagram videos while dancing on Indian songs. Dressed in a swimsuit, Warner had once even posed with his wife where she was wearing his cricketing kit.