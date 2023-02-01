“David Warner turned up everyone”: Usman Khawaja jokes around David Warner and Candice Warner posing for cameras during Cricket Australia’s annual awards

The duo of David Warner and Usman Khawaja at the top has done wonders for the Australian Test team. Both southpaws bagged big honours in the recent Cricket Australia awards. Warner and Khawaja are childhood friends, and they are still going strong in their 30s.

Khawaja won the Shane Warne Test Player of the Year for his brilliant performances in the last year as an opener. In the period, he scored 1,020 runs at 78.46. Khawaja made his return in the Sydney Test against England in Ashes 2021-22, where he made two centuries. He has not looked back since then.

Warner, on the other hand, won the ODI Player of the Year award. He scored 552 runs in 13 games during the period at an average of 42.46. Warner defeated Steve Smith (539 runs at 67.37) for the award as he got more votes in the tie-breaker. In Tests, Warner has struggled overall, but he scored a double-hundred on his 100th Test at the MCG.

Usman Khawaja jokes around David Warner and Candice Warner posing for cameras

A funny incident happened at the Cricket Australia awards where Khawaja tried to have a little fun with Warner. Both of these players share a good bond, and it was seen again in the awards. Khawaja was talking to the press, and he saw David Warner and Candice Warner posing for the cameras behind him. He immediately took the attention of the reporters towards them.

“David Warner turned up everyone, he did turn up, he is here,” Usman Khawaja said.

David Warner would have preferred to be at home than at the #AusCricketAwards Usman Khawaja made sure to let him know about it 😂 pic.twitter.com/rGVCWPAo5K — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) January 30, 2023

The Australian team is coming to India for the Border-Gavaskar series 2023, and it is certain that the series will be closely fought. Warner and Khawaja will have an extra responsibility to give their team a good start. However, Khawaja is still in Australia as his Visa has still not arrived.

Khawaja has impressed everyone with his performances in the subcontinent conditions, whereas Warner’s record is not that great here. It will be interesting to see how this duo will fare out as this is possibly their last Indian tour.