David Warner Wicket: Warner misses his 25th test century by just 6 runs in the Ashes 2021-22 test at the Gabba

David Warner Wicket: Australian opener gets out at 94 runs on Ollie Robinson’s ball after a lot of chances in the innings.

The Ashes 2021-22 is up and running at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia’s grip over the game has been growing and growing. The whole English side bundled out for just 147 runs in the first innings. Jos Buttler finished as the highest run-scorer with 39 runs under his belly.

For Australia, all the quicks combined for the ten wickets. Captain Pat Cummins got a five-wicket hall, whereas Starc & Hazlewood got a couple of wickets each. All-rounder Chris Green took his maiden test wicket as well.

In reply, Australia lost Marcus Harris early, but then Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner combined for a century partnership. Ollie Robinson took the wicket of Marcus Harris, where Harris managed to score just three runs. After losing Harris, Warner and Labuschagne added 156 runs for the second wicket. Marnus got out on 74 runs in the ball of Jack Leach. Australia lost Steve Smith cheaply, who managed to score just 12 runs.

After the Lunch at Day-2, David Warner scored his 31st test half-century. Although, David Warner had his bag full of luck. He was bowled by Stokes when he was at 17 runs, but it was a no-ball. He was again dropped by Rory Burns in slips on Robinson’s delivery when he was at 48 runs. Even Haseeb Hameed had a chance at the short-leg to get Warner out. Warner completed his half-century on the last ball of the 33rd over. Mark Wood bowled an easy short-ball outside off, and Warner cuts it to get three runs.

David Warner Wicket: Ollie Robinson traps David Warner on 94 runs

After scoring his half-century in 102 balls, Warner accelerated his innings. However, he lost his set to luck when he reached close to the century milestone. Robinson bowled slower-delivery and Warner mistimed it to give Ben Stokes a simple catch. Ben Stokes could not believe his luck and was smiling on the pitch.

Twitterati Reactions

94: David Warner’s score in the first innings in the Ashes at home. 95: David Warner’s total runs in 5 Tests in the previous Ashes in England. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 9, 2021

Remember when Mark Nicholas said “David Warner has never gotten out in the 90s” 😂🥲 #AUSvENG #Ashes2021 — Prakash Jangid (@prakashbjangid4) December 9, 2021

David Warner today: 94 runs Warner in the 2019 Ashes series: 95 runs#Ashes pic.twitter.com/42vb1hTJbW — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) December 9, 2021

Just after getting David Warner, Ollie Robinson got Chris Green on the very next ball. England are back in the game after the Day-2 tea-break at the Gabba.