DC vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats and records IPL 2022

DC vs KKR Head to Head in IPL: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 41.

The 41st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

In the seven matches that they’ve played this season, Delhi have won three and lost four to be at the seventh position on the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, are at a position lower on the back of three wins and five losses in their eight matches so far.

Other than overcoming their below par IPL 2022 form, Capitals will also have to overcome their past record at this venue. In the 14 matches that they’ve played at this venue, DC have won five and lost nine including two this season.

Similar to their opposition for this match, even Knight Riders have a poor record here winning three and losing 10 out of their 13 matches over the years. However, KKR would be banking on their two consecutive IPL 2022 victories at the Wankhede Stadium.

DC vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 31

Matches won by DC: 14

Matches won by KKR: 16

Matches played in April: 16 (DC 8, KKR 8)

Matches played in India: 23 (DC 9, KKR 13)

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 0 (DC 0, KKR 0)

DC average score against KKR: 155

KKR average score against DC: 154

Most runs for DC: 301 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for KKR: 312 (Nitish Rana)

Most wickets for DC: 8 (Anrich Nortje)

Most wickets for KKR: 24 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for DC: 8 (Rishabh Pant)

Most catches for KKR: 7 (Sunil Narine)

The last Capitals vs Knight Riders contest had been played at the Brabourne Stadium earlier this month. Put in to bat first by Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer, Delhi had posted one of the highest innings totals of the season before winning the match by 44 runs.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).