IPL 2022 highest score: List of highest score in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 highest score: The 200-run mark has been crossed in five out of 14 Indian Premier League 2022 innings thus far.

Out of the 120 innings of Indian Premier League 2020, innings totals of 200+ and 190+ were registered on 13 and 22 occasions respectively.

Out of the 120 innings of Indian Premier League 2021, innings totals of 200+ and 190+ were registered on nine and 16 occasions respectively.

As far as the ongoing 15th season of the IPL is concerned, all 190+ innings totals have been converted into 200+ innings totals thus far. A contrasting trend from the last two seasons is that teams have already managed to surpass the 200-run mark in five out of 14 innings.

In what are still early days in the tournament, assuming that high-scoring matches continue to be played this frequently, fans can expected thrice the number of innings (from the last season) which will produce 200+ totals this season.

While a large part of the last two seasons was held in the UAE, IPL 2022 being played in Mumbai and Pune is a major reason behind these high-scoring encounters.

Considering how dew is playing a vital role in determining the winner at the toss itself, there are also high chances of teams batting second being able to chase anything and everything as the season progresses. For now, only one out of seven matches has been won by the team batting first.

Runs Overs Team Against Venue 211/4 19.3 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Brabourne Stadium 210/6 20 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium 210/7 20 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Brabourne Stadium 208/5 19 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil 205/2 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings DY Patil

Kolkata Knight Riders have been part of both IPL 2022 low-scoring matches till now. While the tournament opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings didn’t go down to the wire, their latest match with Royal Challengers Bangalore was an absolute thriller played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday.

The value of such low-scoring tense contest will increase all the more especially if matches around them continue to be archetype high-scoring ones.