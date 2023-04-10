Reeling at the bottom of the points table respectively, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are the only two teams who are yet to win an Indian Premier League 2023 match. In what is not the best of starts for both these teams, one of them will be able to register a maiden victory of the season in another 24 hours from now.

Historically, there hasn’t been an outright winner when it comes to Delhi vs Mumbai head-to-head record in IPL history. While Indians lead among overall numbers, Capitals have a slight advantage when it comes to play at home. With IPL 2023 Match 16 to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (second match of the season here) on Tuesday, the hosts would be looking to better their record at home against this opposition.

DC, who have won three out of their last four matches against MI, had ended up on the losing side in their latest clash. It is noteworthy that Tim David had scored a match-winning 34 (11) comprising two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 309.09 to play a titular role in a 160-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai, who have a 14-run lead over Delhi among average innings totals, also lead in the same criteria in the national capital. Although by the barest of margins, Indians’ average run rate of 8.88 in Delhi is better than the home team’s 8.19.

DC vs MI Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 32

Matches won by DC: 15

Matches won by MI: 17

Matches played in April: 13 (DC 8, MI 5)

Matches played on Tuesday: 3 (DC 1, MI 2)

Matches played at Arun Jaitley Stadium: 10 (DC 6, MI 4)

DC average score against MI: 148

MI average score against DC: 162

Most runs for DC: 142 (David Warner)

Most runs for MI: 727 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for DC: 7 (Anrich Nortje)

Most wickets for MI: 2 (Ramandeep Singh)

Most catches for DC: 3 (Prithvi Shaw)

Most catches for MI: 11 (Rohit Sharma)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).