Most runs in an Ashes series: Who has scored most runs in Ashes 2021?

Most runs in an Ashes series: Only Steven Smith is in the list of Top 15 players with most runs in an Ashes series among active players.

It is only a matter of a few sessions that Ashes 2021-22 will come to an end. Being played in Australia, the hosts had retained the urn after the third Test by registering thumping victories in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

With no batter even crossing the 400-run mark in this series, not much have to be said to explain how bowlers have had the upper hand in Ashes 2021-22.

Making a Test comeback after a year, Australia batter Travis Head has emerged as the highest run-scorer in the series. The fact that Head’s personal milestone has come despite him missing the fourth Test in Sydney after returning a positive COVID-19 Test speaks highly about his current form.

Australia, who had tried multiple batters (including Head) at No. 5 in the recent years, would be slightly relieved to see someone prospering at a crucial batting position in Test matches.

England’s batting woes on this tour can be further explained by a simple fact that they have just a solitary batter among the Top six Ashes 2021-22 highest run-scorers.

Who has scored most runs in Ashes 2021?

Batter Matches Runs Average SR 100 50 Travis Head 4 349 69.8 87.46 2 1 Marnus Labuschagne 5 335 41.87 48.06 1 2 Joe Root 5 311 34.55 48.89 0 3 David Warner 5 273 34.12 50.74 0 2 Usman Khawaja 2 255 85 55.19 2 0

Readers must note that these numbers might change a bit as some batters still have an innings left as far as their Ashes 2021-22 campaign is concerned.

Most runs in an Ashes series

Considering how batters haven’t been at their best in this series, it goes without saying that there’s no entry from Ashes 2021-22 in the list of most runs scored in an Ashes series. Australia batter Steve Smith is the only cricketer to feature twice in this list among active players.