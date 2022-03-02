Pindi cricket stadium capacity: How many spectators will be allowed in Pakistan vs Australia Rawalpindi Test?

Pindi cricket stadium capacity: Australia is touring Pakistan after 24 years, and Rawalpindi will host the first test from 4 March 2022.

After 24 years of wait, the Australian cricket team has reached Pakistan for a multiformat series. Pakistan vs Australia will start with tests, followed by three ODIs and a sole T20I on the tour. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will host the tests, whereas Rawalpindi will host all the limited over games.

The Australian team players have completed their quarantine, and they have started their training. Pat Cummins and Steve Smith have expressed their pleasure on the arrangements by the Pakistan cricket board.

Although, ahead of the first test game, Pakistan received a major blow. The pace duo of Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the first test. Both of them suffered injuries in the PSL. Smith Smith is also facing vertigo issues, but he has started his training.

Pindi cricket stadium capacity

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the first game of the series from 4 March 2022. Pakistan Cricket Board have allowed 100% attendance for this game. The crowd came in huge numbers for the Lahore leg of PSL, and the PCB is expecting the crowds to come in huge numbers for the Australian series as well.

The sitting capacity at the Pindi Cricket Ground is 15,000 and preparations are in full swing at the venue. Pindi Cricket Ground has always produced good batting tracks with a bit of help for the spinners. In the initial looks, the pitch is looking on the drier side too.

How good! Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium looking an absolute treat today. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/fUV8V9gJCt — Tom Decent (@tomdecent) March 1, 2022

The first test at Rawalpindi was played between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in 1993. This ground has hosted a total of 11 tests so far, where Pakistan has managed to win five of them. The last test game played here was in 2021, when Pakistan defeated South Africa by an innings and 95 runs.

In 2004, India scored the highest total at this ground, where Rahul Dravid scored 270 runs. Dravid’s 270 is the highest individual score at this ground.