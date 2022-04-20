DC vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Delhi vs Punjab IPL 2022 match?

DC vs PBKS Man of the Match: The spinner from Delhi Capitals won the match award for his economical bowling figures tonight.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets. With three wins and losses each this season, Capitals have moved to the sixth position on the points table.

Chasing a paltry 116-run target, Delhi sealed the chase with as many as 57 balls remaining in the match. Apart from aiding them with respect to the NRR (Net Run Rate), an 83-run opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw (41) and David Warner (60*) also powered DC to their highest-ever score in the powerplay (81).

While Shaw hit seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 205, Warner remained unbeaten to hit 10 fours and a six at a strike rate of 200.

🔝 bowling effort ✅

Simply clinical stuff from the DC boys as we registered the biggest win in the history of the IPL in terms of balls to spare in a chase of 100+ runs

DC vs PBKS Man of the Match

Capitals captain Rishabh Pant’s decision of opting to bowl after winning the toss worked wonders as his bowlers bundled out Kings for 115 in 20 overs – lowest score of IPL 2022.

An innings which never really got going, Delhi’s bowlers putting on display an all-round performance further didn’t allow the opposition batters to dictate terms tonight.

With economical bowling figures of 4-0-10-2, Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel was the pick of their bowlers on Wednesday. Much like Patel, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav also picked a couple of wickets each in the first innings.

Kuldeep, who dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis to pick bowling figures of 4-0-24-2 was declared the Player of the Match for the third time this season and fourth time in his IPL career.

Having said that, the 27-year old player was generous enough to share the award with Patel. Readers must note that Patel had picked the most economical bowling figures of 4-0-10-2 (dismissing Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma in the process) among all DC bowlers tonight.