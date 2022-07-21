DD Sports channel number in Airtel DTH: Tata play DD Sports channel number in Videocon D2H and Dish TV

DD Sports channel number in Airtel DTH: Doordarshan Sports will telecast all matches of India’s tour of West Indies beginning tomorrow.

After prevailing against a quality England side in the away three-match ODI and T20I series, team India, buoyed with confidence, have arrived at the Caribbean to take on West Indies for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series commencing tomorrow.

The tour would begin with the ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, in Trinidad with Shikhar Dhawan set to lead a relatively inexperienced squad sans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are short of confidence having been handed a 0-3 drubbing by Bangladesh not even a week ago, and will have to come up with some inspirational performance go defeat this Indian side.

Live content, sports statistics and e-commerce marketplace ‘FanCode’ will be live streaming all the eight matches of the limited-Overs series, and has also announced DD Sports as its exclusive TV partner for the same.

Also, this the first India-away series to be hosted exclusively on DD Sports in the last 15 years.

Kicking off the ODIs tomorrow at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad 🙌 🌴#WIvIND🇮🇳 1st ODI, LIVE and Exclusive on DD Sports📺 pic.twitter.com/0lar4exa48 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 21, 2022

DD Sports will be available on all cable and DTH platforms, apart from DD’s free dish. In the Airtel DTH, all the eight bilateral matches will be live telecast on Channel No. 298.

Television users with Videocon D2H installation can watch DD Sports on Channel No. 435, whereas Dish TV users can watch the same on Channel No. 435 as well.

TATA Sky users can watch the series by tuning to channel no. 453. They can live stream the channel on their mobile devices as well, by downloading the TATA PLAY app.

The three matches of the ODI series will be telecast free of cost from 07:00 pm onwards, while the five T20Is would be telecast live from 08:00 pm onwards.

