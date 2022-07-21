Port of Spain ODI records: Queen Park Oval ODI record batting and bowling and highest innings total

Port of Spain ODI records and highest innings total: Queen’s Park Oval will be hosting an international match after almost three years.

From playing an ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday, India have traveled to a totally different part of the world to be in readiness for another ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday.

The first of the three ODIs, all to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, will mark the return of international cricket in Trinidad. It is worth mentioning that the last international match at this venue was also a West Indies vs India ODI played almost three years ago.

West Indies, who’ve played 57 out of 69 Port of Spain ODIs, have won 27 and lost 25 over the years. India, on the other hand, have a slightly better win percentage than the hosts as they’ve won 11 and lost nine out of their 21 ODIs at this venue. Readers must note that India’s last ODI loss in Trinidad had come during the infamous ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 match against Sri Lanka.

Port of Spain ODI records

Highest run-scorers in Port of Spain ODIs are Brian Lara (1,276), Desmond Haynes (828), Richie Richardson (652), Chris Gayle (612) and Phil Simmons (599). A list of best ODI batters at this venue among active cricketers is given below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Chris Gayle (WI) 21 612 84 29.14 81.27 0 6 Virat Kohli (IND) 9 571 120 81.57 97.1 3 2 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 9 342 87 38 85.92 0 4 Rohit Sharma (IND) 7 255 68* 63.75 67.28 0 2 Ajinkya Rahane (IND) 2 165 103 82.5 90.65 1 1 Shreyas Iyer (IND) 2 136 71 68 124.77 0 2

Highest ODI wicket-takers at Queen’s Park Oval are Curtly Ambrose (24), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (15), Mervyn Dillon (15), Gayle (15) and Courtney Walsh (15). A list of best ODI bowlers at this venue among active cricketers is given below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 7 15 9.93 3.72 16 Chris Gayle (WI) 21 15 26 4.19 37.2 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 5 10 12.5 4.33 17.3 Angelo Mathews (SL) 3 6 12 3.13 23 Ishant Sharma (IND) 3 6 15.33 4.84 19

Since a lot of cricketers taking part in this series haven’t played many ODIs here, there aren’t a lot of records with respect to them.

Highest innings total at Queen’s Park Oval

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 413/5 50 India Bermuda 2007 338/7 50 Zimbabwe Bermuda 2006 321/6 50 Sri Lanka Bermuda 2007 318/4 50 Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2007 315/4 47 West Indies Pakistan 1988

Post the 2007 World Cup, there has only been one 300+ ODI innings total at the Port of Spain. Interestingly, a 300+ target has never been achieved at this venue in this format.

ALSO READ: West Indies vs India Head-to-Head ODI records

It is noteworthy that the highest successful ODI run-chase in Trinidad ODIs is 272 (chased by West Indies in 40.1 overs against Pakistan 34 years ago).