Fancode subscription price: How to buy Fancode subscription for India vs West Indies ODI series 2022?

Fancode subscription price: Online streaming platform Fancode will live stream India’s upcoming tour of West Indies beginning tomorrow.

Team India is all set to take on West Indies for a three-match ODI series at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, in Trinidad beginning tomorrow.

The last time this venue hosted an ODI match was back in August 2019 between these two sides itself, with the hosts getting defeated by 6 wickets.

While team India is all pumped-up following an away ODI and T20I series victory against a quality England side, they would also be without the services of some of their experienced players in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami.

As for the Windies, they will have to come up with some inspirational performance to get the better of the Indian side despite being bereft of enough international experience. The Nicholas Pooran led-side were, a few days ago, handed a 0-3 drubbing against Bangladesh at home in the ODI series.

Fancode subscription price

Fans in India can live stream stream the three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series between India and West Indies live on the ‘FANCODE’ app.

The online viewers can watch the series by purchasing the ‘FANCODE’ pass at a nominal price. The app provides a couple of options to its users to avail the series pass – the ‘Classic pass’ and the ‘Ad Free’ pass.

By availing the Classic pass, one can watch all the eight matches of the tour at INR 99. The Ad Free pass, on the other hand, can be purchased at INR 169, wherein the live streaming would not be interrupted with advertisements between Overs.

Users would then be taken to the payment section, where the tour pass will be activated by paying via Debit/Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.

