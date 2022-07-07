Deepak Hooda height in feet: Deepak Hooda IPL 2022 record and stats

Deepak Hooda height: The rookie Indian batter batted with a strike rate of 194.11 at The Rose Bowl tonight.

India batter Deepak Hooda continues to make a mark at the highest level with another impact-generating knock in the ongoing first T20I against England in Southampton.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Hooda scored a stroke-filled 33 (17) with the help of three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 194.11.

Hooda, who had scored a maiden T20I century in the last match against Ireland last month, took all of a solitary delivery before launching attack against England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

It was on the first delivery of the fifth over when Hooda danced down the track to hit Ali for a six over long-on. Not afraid to take a risk on the following delivery as well, a fearless Hooda ended up hitting two consecutive sixes to set the ball rolling at The Rose Bowl on Thursday.

Facing England pacer Reece Topley in the next over, Hooda hit as many as three fours as India scored 66/2 in the powerplay. From playing a well-timed flick to punishing Topley for bowling short and wide, Hooda didn’t let India suffer due to the loss of opening batters Rohit Sharma (24) and Ishan Kishan (8).

Deepak Hooda IPL 2022 record

Hooda, 27, was the 10th highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League 2022. Third-highest run-scorer for Lucknow Super Giants, Hooda’s 451 runs had come at an average and strike rate of 32.21 and 136.66 comprising of four half-centuries.

In what was his eighth IPL season after stints with Rajasthan Royals (2015), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-2019) and Punjab Kings (2020-2021), Hooda managed to register a career-best season right after representing India at the start of this year.

Deepak Hooda height in feet

Hooda, who represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket now, is said to be five feet and 10 inches (1.8 meter) tall according to a web portal.