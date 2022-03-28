“Improvement is another name of Deepak Hooda”: Irfan Pathan commends Deepak Hooda for his 4th IPL half-century vs Gujarat Titans

Irfan Pathan commends Deepak Hooda: The former Indian all-rounder was impressed by an impact-generating knock.

Lucknow Super Giants batter Deepak Hooda’s fourth Indian Premier League half-century has saved his team from a lot of embarrassment in their first-ever match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Titans fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s top-notch spell reducing his team to 29/4 in the fifth over appeared to have not much affect on Hooda. Batting at No. 5, Hooda scored 55 (41) with the help of six fours and two sixes in a crucial 87-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside Ayush Badoni (54).

It was in the ninth over that Hooda scored his first boundary off his 16th delivery. A cut off opposition captain Hardik Pandya was followed by two more boundaries off Pandya’s following over.

Senior of the two batters, Hooda then attacked Titans pacer Varun Aaron hitting him for two fours and a six in the 13th over. It was in the 14th over that Hooda hit GT vice-captain Rashid Khan for a six only to follow it with a single to complete his 14th T20 half-century.

Irfan Pathan commends Deepak Hooda for scoring IPL half-century

In addition to scoring a half-century, Hooda scoring it at a time when his team needed him to speaks highly of his temperament. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was among the many experts and fans who were impressed by Hooda’s fighting innings tonight.

Pathan took to social media platform Twitter handle to highlight the improvement made by Hooda regarding his batting. In what is his eighth IPL season, Hooda has provided early hints of registering his best-ever season.

Improvement is another name of @HoodaOnFire under pressure top class half century. #LSGvGT — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Pathan had also lauded Hooda when he had received a maiden national call-up earlier this year. Hooda, 26, played a couple of ODIs and three T20Is during India’s home season last month.