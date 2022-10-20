“Definitely a discussion point”: Andrew McDonald confirms Cameron Green is being considered as a replacement for Josh Inglis in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that they are talking about Cameron Green as potential Josh Inglis’ replacement.

Ahead of the Super-12 match against New Zealand, the defending champions Australia suffered a big blow when Josh Inglis got ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a freak injury while playing golf in Sydney.

Inglis wasn’t a regular in the playing 11 of the side, but he was the wicket-keeping backup to Matthew Wade and his incredible batting made him an interesting pick as a pure batter as well. Although, it is now confirmed that Inglis will not be taking part in the tournament.

It is certain that Cricket Australia will certainly name a backup for the injured Inglis, and it will be interesting to see who will replace Inglis in the squad. There are a lot of possible candidates for the same.

Andrew McDonald confirms Cameron Green is being considered as a replacement for Josh Inglis

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has officially confirmed that Josh Inglis is all but ruled out of the World Cup. He said that it was a freak incident and that he has not seen any kind of injuries like this. McDonald said that they just do not need a backup keeper, but an expressive batter as well.

“An incredibly freak accident to Josh, unfortunately,” McDonald said on SEN Radio.

“It’s not looking good for Josh. We’ve got a bit of work to do and a bit of a problem to solve this morning around our backup keeper and also a backup batter.”

Australia is definitely looking for a replacement, and there are quite a few options for the same. There were a lot of talks about adding Green in the world-cup team, and he is now definitely a possible candidate for the selection. McDonald has also said that Green is definitely being considered.

Green has been used a lot by the Australian team in the recent past as an opener, and he can give some handy overs as well. Although, the Australian team also needs a keeper and that’s why players like Alex Carey, Josh Phillipe and Ben McDermott are also in the discussion.

“Anyone that can bat anywhere in the order and can give you a few handy overs can give you a different look if something were to go wrong,” McDonald said.

“It’s not looking good for Josh…Green is definitely a discussion point, Nathan Ellis as well…McDermott, Phillipe and Carey. There are a few people to discuss,” Andrew McDonald added.