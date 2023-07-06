Why Is Cameron Green Not Playing Today’s 3rd Ashes 2023 Test vs England at Headingley?

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green not playing the third Ashes 2023 Test match against England in Leeds has come as a major shocker for the visitors. The development was confirmed by captain Pat Cummins at the toss. It also means that the teams have made three changes each to their respective Playing XIs for this match.

With fast bowler Josh Hazlewood highly likely to be rested after playing consecutive Tests, Scott Boland has come in his place to play his second match of the series. Another expected change has come in the form of spinner Todd Murphy replacing injured Nathan Lyon in the XI.

As far as Green is concerned, he has been replaced by a like-for-like candidate in Mitchell Marsh. Readers must note that both Murphy and Marsh are playing their first match of the tour.

Why Is Cameron Green Not Playing Today vs England At Headingley?

Asked to bat first by England captain Ben Stokes, Cummins revealed how he, too, wanted to bowl first at Headingley. That said, the 30-year old player didn’t consider it to be “too big a deal”.

Being asked about Green, Cummins disclosed that the 24-year old player has suffered a low-grade hamstring strain. Having played three Tests in a row in the last month, Green hadn’t been at his best scoring 115 runs at an average of 19.16 and picking five wickets at an average and strike rate of 45.60 and 56.4 respectively.

Marsh, meanwhile, had played the last of his 32 Tests during Ashes 2019 in England. However, the 31-year old player doesn’t have the best of Test batting records in this country. In seven innings in the past, Marsh’s 89 runs had come at an average of 14.83. As a right-arm pacer, Marsh had dismissed 15 batters at an average and strike rate of 15.66 and 29.4.

Talking about the hosts, they had announced their Playing XI on the eve of the match itself.