“Not Quiet 200”: Cameron Green Busts Myths About His Height

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is one of the tallest cricketers around. In the public space, there have been a lot of speculations about his height. Putting to rest all such rumours, Green has now categorically busted myths around his height stating that he is not two-metre tall as believed by many in the cricketing fraternity.

Australian cricketers and their well-built physicality is quite famous in the sport since time immemorial. The same is the case with Green as he always catches fans’ eyes because of the size of his body. Green, however, has never allowed his tallness to become a hindrance for his agility. As per Wikipedia, Green’s height is 198 cm, but it is to be noted that he is slightly taller than what has been claimed on the internet.

Cameron Green Busts Myths About His Height

In his latest appearance on The Grade Cricketer, Green revealed that he is half a centimetre shorter than the two-metre mark. He jokingly added that no one is allowed to claim that his height is 200 cm. Had Green been a fan of rounding up his height to a whole number, he could have easily touched the two-metre-mark. In reality, readers must note that he is 199.5 cm (around 6’5”) tall as per his own admission.

“One Hundred Ninety-Nine and a half, not quite two hundred. Everyone rounds up, don’t they?” Green said.

In the general run of things, specialist fast bowlers are taller in a cricket team. In Green’s case, he is taller than Australia’s first-choice pace-bowling trio. Pacers Mitchell Starc (197 cm), Josh Hazlewood (196 cm) and Pat Cummins (192 cm) are all shorter than him.

‘Big Buckets’ Help Cameron Green On The Field

Irrespective of the sport, athletes always tend to make adjustments despite their height. Unbothered about the statements made around his body structure, Green continues to defy preconceived notions about taller cricketers on the back of emerging as a great gully fielder apart from his batting and bowling abilities. He himself acknowledged that “big buckets” allow him to extend his reach as a fielder.

“I think obviously I am quite lucky to have the big buckets that do help at Gully.”

During ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final, Green had grabbed a brilliant catch to dismiss India batter Shubman Gill. Although there were quite a few disagreements with respect to the dismissal, no one can deny the fielder’s praiseworthy athletic attempt. Even during Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, he had taken a first-rate catch at the same position to send India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant back to the pavilion.

It is noteworthy that Green’s height enables him to generate bounce off the wicket because of a high release point. It helps him generate extra pace as well. Talking about batting, it is tough to defend, but bigger levers also allow tall batters to smash the ball to a greater distance.