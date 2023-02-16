Delhi Stadium pitch report for 2nd Test IND vs AUS: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report tomorrow match

There was all talks but no substance, with the way the Australian team approached and eventually raised the white flag during their defeat by an innings against the hosts in the Nagpur Test.

In a bid to turn their fortune and somehow tackle India’s spin bowling threat in particular, the Pat Cummins’ side will take them on during the second match of the series, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tomorrow onwards.

With Shreyas Iyer having cleared the fitness test, he is likely to book his berth in the team’s playing XI tomorrow, possibly replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

As for the, Aussies, they will have to scratch their heads really hard to come up with a solid XI. Will they include a ‘not so fully fit’ Cameron Green and play a third spinner? Or will they drop Matt Renshaw and include the in-form Travis Head in the mix, who could also spin the Cricket ball with control? Much of the answer will depend on how they assess the pitch as well.

Delhi Stadium pitch report for 2nd Test IND vs AUS

A first look at the pitch yesterday was pretty much indicative of the one akin in Nagpur. There was a visible covering of grass in the centre, while pretty dry near the batters’ front foot on both ends.

The black soil pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, will likely play low and slow, with the spinners coming into the game early yet again.

Pacers will yet again get some help with the new ball, but otherwise expect much more Overs from the spinners throughout the match duration.

The average fourth innings score at this venue in Tests has been mere 165 runs, which means that both the captains are likely to bat first upon winning the Toss.

Expect the batters to take advantage during the first two days of the Test.