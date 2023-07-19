Denied Inheritance In Father Virender Sehwag’s INR 300 Crore Net Worth, Aaryavir Sehwag Shows Batting Skills In Viral Video

Former India batter Virender Sehwag once jokingly said that he won’t give any part of his property to his children. For those who don’t know, Sehwag has two sons named Aaryavir Sehwag and Vedant Sehwag. Recently, a video of Aryavir batting in the nets has gone viral across social media platforms.

Aaryavir was born on October 18, 2007, in Delhi. Not only does the 15-year-old play cricket but also shows glimpses of batting like his father. He studies and trains at Sehwag International School; owned by the hard-hitting opener. Aaryavir allured a lot of headlines upon being selected in Delhi’s U-16 squad for the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

The selection raised a lot of eyebrows as those who saw the trials closely claimed that Aryavir was not even in the list of the Top 80 batters. A lot of calls for nepotism were also raised as a consequence. The chief selector, Akash Malhotra, said that Aaryavir was looking “attractive” in the nets and that’s why got picked.

“He plays well and middles the ball. He is attractive in the nets. Even in the matches, he was playing well. He has potential,” Malhotra told Patriot.

Aaryavir is quite active on Instagram and has over 14.6k followers on the platform. One of his old videos is doing rounds on social media nowadays.

Aaryavir Sehwag Shows Batting Skills In Viral Video

In the video, Aaryavir can be seen playing a wide array of shots ranging from cover drives to smashing bowlers down the ground. In addition to executing some shots, Aaryavir’s stance also has similarities to his father and his attacking instincts are also matching the legendary batter.

All the comparisons can also be observed in the comments section of Aaryavir’s posts as fans can’t help but expect Aaryavir to be Virender Sehwag 2.0. However, Sehwag once said that his son is not like him in terms of batting. Sehwag insisted that Aaryavir spends time in the middle like former India captain Virat Kohli before smashing the bowlers.

When Virender Sehwag Denied Inheritance Of INR 300 Crore Net Worth To Both Sons

Speaking to Gaurav Kapoor on his talk show ‘Breakfast with Champions’ last month, Sehwag laid emphasis on wanting his children to make a name for themselves without needing to depend on him. Although hilariously, he went on to say that both Aaryavir and Vedant will have to work hard if they want any share in his INR 300 crore net worth.

“Aaj bhi bacchon ko yeh hi kehta hoon, mera 50% hai property aur baaki 50% meri wife ka [I still say to my children that me and my wife have a 50-50 share in my property]. Tumhe chahiye to mehnat karni padegi [If you want anything, you will have to work hard for it].”

Sehwag, who agreed to be available for his sons like any other father, expects them to put in the hard yards at first to prove their mettle before turning towards him for financial support. Both Aaryavir and Vedant play cricket and he has given them every facility they need to become successful players.

Sehwag, who retired from the game a long ago, is still working seen in the commentary box apart from his other media gigs. A relatable figure among masses, Sehwag continues to endorse several brands till date. As mentioned above, Sehwag runs a school as well which provides both education and sporting facilities to children. Additionally, Sehwag owns a mansion in Hauz Khas, Delhi.

Virender Sehwag Once Admitted That Aaryavir Is Working Hard For IPL Debut

It was a few months ago when Sehwag revealed that Aaryavir is working hard on his game to be a part of the Indian Premier League. Celebrating 15 years of IPL, host broadcaster Star Sports Network organized a show named ‘The Incredible Awards’. Sehwag was addressing the reporters when he talked about the importance of the cash-rich league.

Sehwag highlighted the competitiveness of the tournament has increased to such an extent that even overseas countries are evaluating their players based on the competition. He gave an example of veteran Australia opener David Warner who made his name by excelling in the tournament.

“Because of the IPL, so many children from smaller states of the country have started taking cricket seriously and try their best to participate in the IPL and strive hard for it. For example, my son is 15 years old and is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL,” Sehwag had said.

We have seen in recent times that the performances in the IPL are preferred over the ones in domestic tournaments even for national selection in the longer formats. For instance, batter Sarfaraz Khan has scored tons of runs in the Ranji Trophy but is yet to receive a national call-up. No points for guessing that he is yet to leave a mark in the IPL.