“Bonehead Play”: Charles Barkley Calls Out Knicks for Letting Tyrese Maxey Attempt Game-Tying 3-Pointer

In Game 5 of this first-round series, the New York Knicks shockingly blew a seven-point lead with merely 18 seconds remaining in regulation. Tyrese Maxey knocked down two clutch three-pointers, forcing overtime, and eventually grabbing the win. However, a certain group of people believed that the Knicks could’ve avoided the loss had they fouled Maxey. Charles Barkley was one of the many to back this controversial game plan.

Josh Hart missed one of his two free throws down the stretch. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers were trailing by three points with the ball in their possession. At this moment, with 12 seconds remaining in regulation, Charles Barkley suggested that the Knicks should’ve fouled. Due to the Philly side being in the bonus, Maxey could’ve been sent to the free-throw line. Even if the guard was to knock down both his attempts, Jalen Brunson and co. would still have two of the most important aspects of the game – the lead as well as the ball. Barkley said the following on the matter, on Inside the NBA.

“I foul 100% of the time. It’s just a bonehead play in my opinion. I want the lead and the ball — the two most important things in a basketball game… Some coaches don’t foul, some coaches always foul,” Barkley suggested.

During the postgame interview, several members of the Knicks were asked about their thoughts on fouling Maxey. OG Anunoby admitted that the team discussed the potential of the same, but was unable to pull it off as the game went on by fast.

As a result, Maxey knocked down a logo three-pointer, forcing overtime. This eventually resulted in Nick Nurse’s boys grabbing a 112-106 win in overtime, cutting the Knicks’ series lead to merely one game.

The Knicks had the great opportunity of putting the series to an end tonight. Additionally, they could’ve also gotten the extended time off that they desperately require before the second round. Instead, the missed opportunity of intentionally fouling Maxey can have major implications for the Knicks.