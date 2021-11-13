Devon Conway replacement: Will Mark Chapman replace Devon Conway in NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup final?

Devon Conway replacement: Who will replace the wicketkeeper-batter in the Kiwi line-up during T20 World Cup Final against Australia?

After three weeks of intense battle between top T20 sides in the world, the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup has reached its business end.

The Cricketing fraternity is ready to embrace a new T20 World champion, and it’s either Australia or New Zealand who will lift the coveted silverware for the first time ever in the tournament’s history- which commenced in the year 2007.

The grand finale will take place tomorrow- November 14, at the Dubai International Stadium in what promises to be a cracker of a Trans-tasman rivalry between the two neighboring nations.

Leaving aside the build-up, the New Zealand camp had suffered a big blow post their semi-final win versus England, as their wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway had suffered a self-inflicted injury post his dismissal in the aforementioned match.

During a virtual interaction ahead of tomorrow’s Final versus Australia, Kane Williamson has finally revealed as to who would replace Conway in the Trans-Tasman final.

Devon Conway replacement: Tim Seifert set to replace Conway in the Playing 11

Along expected lines, the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has finally revealed Devon Conway’s replacement in the side, and it is the attacking wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert who would have a wonderful opportunity to make a mark. And what better day to do it than on the day of the Final.

“Some of the younger players – they keep coming through in all teams. [They] love to hit the ball out of the park and [are] really exciting talents and someone like Tim Seifert coming in is very much like that. Obviously, the loss of Devon is a big one. He’s been a big part of all formats for us and a disappointing and really freak thing to happen but for us, it’s keeping our focus on the task”, exclaimed Williamson.

Tim Seifert on preparing to potentially play in the @T20WorldCup Final after Devon Conway’s injury. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5etq2Z7JbW — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 13, 2021

Seifert has scored a total of 703 runs across 33 innings for New Zealand in the T20 format. He has averaged 24.24 all this while and has stuck these runs at a rate of 132.64.

Seifert trained along with Conway, two days out of the final, and brings with him the experience of being part of the Trinbago Knight Riders XI in a CPL final (2020) and a Kolkata Knight Riders squad in an IPL final (2021).

New Zealand would play their third successive ICC Tournament tomorrow at Dubai. They ended as runner-ups in the 50-Over World Cup in 2015 against Australia, while they had won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship against India in the year 2019.