“No need to say more”: AB de Villiers expresses awe of Baby AB Dewald Brevis for scoring 35-ball century during CSA T20 challenge 2022-23

Young South African teenage sensation, Dewald Brevis, has broken some records during the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23, as he smashed a 35-ball 100 for the Titans during the 25th match of the tournament against the Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

In what is his maiden T20 ton, Brevis has also scripted history by hitting the fastest T20 150 (off 52 deliveries), while also went on to amass the joint-third highest individual T20 score in what was a scintillating display of batsmanship.

His batting storm ultimately ended at the individual score of 162 off mere 57 deliveries at the strike rate of 284.21, with the help of 13 Fours and as many Sixes, to absolutely puncture the spirits of the Knights’ bowlers.

The batting mayhem meant that the the Titans registered a mammoth total of 271/3 in their 20 Overs, with the second-highest scorer of the innings being Jiveshan Pillay (52 off 45).

AB de Villiers expresses awe of Baby AB Dewald Brevis

Known as ‘Baby AB’ due to his uncanny resemblance with the legendary South African batter AB de Villiers, Dewald Brevis received some words of praises from the man himself post his gobsmacking knock at the Senwes Park.

Dewald Brevis. No need to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022

Despite the duo not being each other’s blood relatives, incidentally, both Brevis and de Villiers carry the same number (17) on the back of their respective jerseys, and also did complete their high school education from Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (also known as Affies School).

Brevis came to limelight after he became the highest run-scorer at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies earlier this year and particularly after he was picked during the mega auction ahead of the IPL a month later, by the five-time champion franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

Most recently, the 19-year-old had also smashed 5 Sixes off the six deliveries during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in September, while playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Guyana.