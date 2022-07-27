Dhananjaya de Silva father: Are Dhananjaya de Silva and Aravinda de Silva related to each other?

Dhananjaya de Silva father: Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva scored a brilliant century in the 2nd innings against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are up against each other in the 2nd test of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Dhananjaya de Silva scored an excellent century in the 2nd innings to help Sri Lanka assert their dominance in the match. He played a vital knock of 109 runs.

Dhananjaya has emerged as an important all-rounder for the Sri Lankan team, especially in home conditions. Apart from his batting, he chips in with some overs of his off-spin bowling as well. Pakistan are chasing a massive target of 508 runs in the match, and if they can win this one, a lot of records will be shattered.

Dhananjaya de Silva father

Dhananjaya de Silva’s father’s name was Ranjan de Silva, and he was a politician. Ranjan de Silva was murdered in 2018 outside his house by unidentified gunmen. After the murder of his father, Dhananjaya missed the initial game of the West Indies tour, but he joined the squad after that.

Dhananjaya was born on 6 September 1991 in Hambantota, and he has played across different colleges in Galle, Hambantota and Colombo. He made his international debut in a T20I against Pakistan in 2015 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On 2016, he made his test and ODI debut against Australia and Ireland, respectively.

Dhananjaya de Silva brings up his ninth Test 💯! Well Played, DDS 👏 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/hn9hdgo5sV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2022

In 2017, he was awarded the test batter of the year at the Sri Lanka annual cricket awards. He has slowly become an important part of the Sri Lankan setup in all formats of the game.

Dhananjaya de Silva is not at all related to former Sri Lankan cricketer Aravinda de Silva. Aravinda is arguably one of the greatest batters Sri Lanka has ever produced. His first wife passed away, and he is currently married to Anushka de Silva. There is no confirmed news about his child.