Dhoni age now: MS Dhoni run out to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match impresses one and all

During the 11th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni put on display his acrobatic skills to run out his Punjab Kings counterpart Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

It all happened on the eighth delivery of the match when Rajapaksa played a Chris Jordan delivery towards mid-on to show keen interest in sneaking a run.

An initial positive response from non-striker Shikhar Dhawan was followed by a miscommunication between both the players which resulted in Rajapaksa’s dismissal.

Bowling from round the wicket, Jordan himself ran to fetch the ball to throw it towards Dhoni. With the 40-year old player running from his position, he was agile enough to dive and throw the ball back to the stumps before colliding with it himself.

In what was a clear dismissal, Rajapaksa had started walking back to the pavilion without even waiting for the umpire’s decision. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, Rajapaksa was dismissed for 9 (5) with the help of a six.

With PBKS also losing captain Mayank Agarwal (4) on the second ball of the match, they are in a bit of trouble after being reduced to 14/2 in the second over tonight.

