Bhanuka Rajapaksa related to Mahinda Rajapaksa: Is Bhanuka Rajapaksa related to Mahinda Rajapaksa?

Is Bhanuka Rajapaksa related to Mahinda Rajapaksa: The Sri Lankan batter has played a game-changing innings in the night of the final.

During the final match of Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dubai, Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a fighting half-century to power his team to 170/6 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the last over of the powerplay, Rajapaksa was fortunate enough to have hit a first-ball four off an outside edge against Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf. Much like the first boundary, Rajapaksa’s second boundary also came though the third-man region as he guided an Iftikhar Ahmed delivery on purpose in the eighth over.

It was a 36-ball 58-run fifth-wicket partnership between Rajapaksa and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (36) which brought the Sri Lankan innings back on track. Rajapaksa, who didn’t dominate in this partnership on the back of just three fours, took onus upon himself in an unbeaten 31-ball 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne (14*).

The highlight of Rajapaksa’s innings came in the 17th over when he hit a couple of sixes off Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah. Rajapaksa, who was second-time lucky to get a second drop catch converted into a six in the penultimate over, hit a four and a six on the last two balls of the innings on his own merit.

ALSO READ: Is Tahlia McGrath related to Glenn McGrath?

While Rajapaksa played a ramp shot to earn a his sixth four of the match, he hit a Shah delivery over extra cover for an eye-catching third six to end up scoring 71* (45) with the help of six fours and three sixes.

Is Bhanuka Rajapaksa related to Mahinda Rajapaksa?

Contrary to the popular opinion, 30-year old Rajapaksa isn’t related to former Sri Lanka President and Prime Minister Malinda Rajapaksa by any means.

First 10 overs – 67/5

Last 10 overs – 103/1 Take a bow Bhanuka Rajapaksa, you played a sensible yet so entertaining innings. Go for early wickets. Go Lanka Go. #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/TIk3ZjjjDi — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 11, 2022

While Rajapaksas are an established political family in Sri Lanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is not part of their family. Readers must note that Bhanuka a younger brother named Senuka Rajapaksa. Senuka, 22, made his List A debut earlier this year.