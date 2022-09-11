“Well played Bhanuka Rajapaksa”: Dimuth Karunaratne lauds Bhanuka Rajapaksa for his scintillating half-century under pressure during Asia Cup 2022 final vs Pakistan

Dimuth Karunaratne lauds Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a stellar knock during the grand finale of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

During the grand finale of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, flamboyant Southpaw batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, single-handedly took on the in-form Pakistani pacers to power Sri Lanka to a challenging total of 170/6 in their 20 Overs.

After being invited to bat first, the Dasun Shanaka-led side had got off to a near depressing start, with pacer Naseem Shah(4-0-40-1) drawing first blood by dismissing the in-form Kusal Mendis on a Golden Duck with an absolute inswinging jaffa.

The pacers continued to breathe fire, as they sent half the Sri Lankan side back in the hut by the ninth Over, with the scorecard reading 67/5 at the 10-Over mark.

However, the middle-order, led by Rajapaksa, stepped up under immense pressure of the grand finale, as they stitched together couple of quick-fire half-century stands for the sixth and seventh wickets respectively – the first time ever in T20Is, to power Sri Lanka towards a good enough score.

Rajapaksa, stitched together the aforementioned stands alongside Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21) – sixth wicket, and then with Chamika Karunaratne (14* off 14) – seventh wicket.

With the assistance of 6 Fours and 3 Sixes, Rajapaksa himself amassed 71* individual runs off mere 45 deliveries, at a strike rate of 157.78, to put his side in a position of strength in the night of the continental championship final.

Moreover, Rajapaska’s 71*is now also the highest score by a No.4 or lower batter in a men’s T20I final.

Sri Lanka’s Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne took to his social media handle, to praise the absolute stellar knock coming off the 30-year-old’s bat, and further remarked that the task further from here lays on the bowlers’ hands, to defend the total.

Well Played @BhanukaRajapak3 👏🏼👏🏼now bowlers has to put their hands up and do the job…#AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCupFinal — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) September 11, 2022

