Dhoni Pant wicket-keeping: MS Dhoni shares wicket-keeping tips with Rishabh Pant in India-Australia warm-up match

Dhoni Pant wicket-keeping: Visuals of the past and present of Indian cricket practising together became a source of amazement for fans.

During the seventh warm-up match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Australia in Dubai, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was witnessed sharing wicket-keeping tips with India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

The past and present of Indian cricket practising together outside the boundary ropes became an instant source of amazement among the fans across social media platforms.

Dhoni, who is currently with the senior men’s team as its mentor, was seen performing multiple wicket-keeper skills in a bid to aid Pant. With another wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan keeping wickets in the warm-up match against Australia, Pant and Dhoni appeared to be in no mood of resting in the dugout.

While Pant has made his international debut across formats under Virat Kohli, he has played 14 white-ball matches alongside Dhoni in the Playing XI including the legendary player’s last match for India.

As far as India’s second warm-up match is concerned, they haven’t allowed Australia to gain a significant advantage after their captain Aaron Finch (8) won the toss and chose to bat. Having lost their top-order within the powerplay, Australia have stitched a fightback on the back of Steve Smith’s half-century.

