“Dhoni then, Harman now”: Dhoni run out in World Cup 2019 being compared to Harmanpreet Kaur run out by heartbroken Twitter users

Known for grabbing the opposition by the scruff of their neck, world champions Australia have yet again proved their mettle in a World Cup semi-final, as they prevail over India by 5 runs to make it through to the final of another ICC event.

En route the stiff target of 173 runs, It looked like India’s game to lose for sure till their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) was at the crease, with the team requiring 49 runs off the last six Overs.

But all it took was the most unfortunate run out one would ever witness on a Cricket field, which literally punctured the spirits of the team and its fans back in India.

Having notched-up a brilliant fifty off mere 32 deliveries, Kaur had to pay the price for being a bit complacent. Having slog-swept Georgia Warehem towards the deep mid-wicket fence, it was the easiest of braces a batter would collect on a Cricket field.

However, just before she was about to complete the second run, her bat got stuck on the pitch in an attempt to drag the bat beyond the crease. With her foot in the air without the bat in hand, Allysa Healy took off the bails to complete the Run Out.

An absolutely livid Kaur could do nothing but vent out her frustration by flinging her bat across the ground, and kicking herself all the way through to the dressing room.

Dhoni run out in World Cup 2019 being compared to Harmanpreet Kaur run out

Jersey no.7, World Cup semi-final, and a run out in the same. The absolutely heartbroken Indian Cricket fans across social media handles couldn’t help but compare Kaur’s run out to that of MS Dhoni’s during the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Both the aforementioned run outs meant it was curtains for team India, which eventually crashed them out of the World Cup.

Jersey no.7

Captain

WC Semi Finals

Run Chase

Run-out

A billion hopes shattered

Thala 🤝 Harmanpreet Kaur New year, new tournament, same old heartbreak! 💔 pic.twitter.com/uXQg7ozyPy — Mama | 360° Entertainment (@SriniMaama16) February 23, 2023

Gutwrenching for the #WomenInBlue Fell just short, but fought hard through the #T20WorldCup2023 & should be proud! The run out of #Harmanpreet was SO unlucky & the gamechanger for me… 👏🏽👏🏽 #Australia – 7th #T20WC Final in a row 💥🏏 BIG GAME Awareness👌🏼#INDWvAUSW #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DdmkVLkeFv — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) February 23, 2023

