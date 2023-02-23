“Dhoni then, Harman now”: Dhoni run out in World Cup 2019 being compared to Harmanpreet Kaur run out by heartbroken Twitter users
Gurpreet Singh
|Published 23/02/2023
Known for grabbing the opposition by the scruff of their neck, world champions Australia have yet again proved their mettle in a World Cup semi-final, as they prevail over India by 5 runs to make it through to the final of another ICC event.
En route the stiff target of 173 runs, It looked like India’s game to lose for sure till their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) was at the crease, with the team requiring 49 runs off the last six Overs.
But all it took was the most unfortunate run out one would ever witness on a Cricket field, which literally punctured the spirits of the team and its fans back in India.
Having notched-up a brilliant fifty off mere 32 deliveries, Kaur had to pay the price for being a bit complacent. Having slog-swept Georgia Warehem towards the deep mid-wicket fence, it was the easiest of braces a batter would collect on a Cricket field.
However, just before she was about to complete the second run, her bat got stuck on the pitch in an attempt to drag the bat beyond the crease. With her foot in the air without the bat in hand, Allysa Healy took off the bails to complete the Run Out.
An absolutely livid Kaur could do nothing but vent out her frustration by flinging her bat across the ground, and kicking herself all the way through to the dressing room.
Dhoni run out in World Cup 2019 being compared to Harmanpreet Kaur run out
Jersey no.7, World Cup semi-final, and a run out in the same. The absolutely heartbroken Indian Cricket fans across social media handles couldn’t help but compare Kaur’s run out to that of MS Dhoni’s during the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.
Both the aforementioned run outs meant it was curtains for team India, which eventually crashed them out of the World Cup.
Run-outs that stung India! 💔
Dhoni then, Harman now…#T20WorldCup2023 | #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/yPCD2Fw7Jl
— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 23, 2023
Jersey no.7
Captain
WC Semi Finals
Run Chase
Run-out
A billion hopes shattered
Thala 🤝 Harmanpreet Kaur
New year, new tournament, same old heartbreak! 💔 pic.twitter.com/uXQg7ozyPy
— Mama | 360° Entertainment (@SriniMaama16) February 23, 2023
No.7 and the run-outs in semis 💔#HarmanpreetKaur #India #INDvsAUS #Cricket #MSDhoni #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QVoAV94Xdw
— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 23, 2023
Jersey No. 7 🤝 Run Out in Semi finals #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/GDjritMF0L
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 23, 2023
#INDWvsAUSW
Semifinals aur run-out ka bahut purana rishta hai. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GHkI937bmZ
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 23, 2023
Jersey No.7 saving team from collapse and getting runout in Semifinal 💔#MSDhoni | #HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/g4P8Dl1ijW
— Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 23, 2023
Runout and semifinals, Heart breaking stories 💔 #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/Aqo264DvlE
— Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 23, 2023
Jersey No 7 run out hurts india always #INDvsAUS #T20WomensWorldCup #HarmanpreetKaur #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/qQFM177zaQ
— Abhishek Tiwari (Journalist) (@abhishek_awaaz) February 23, 2023
Gutwrenching for the #WomenInBlue
Fell just short, but fought hard through the #T20WorldCup2023 & should be proud!
The run out of #Harmanpreet was SO unlucky & the gamechanger for me…
👏🏽👏🏽 #Australia – 7th #T20WC Final in a row 💥🏏
BIG GAME Awareness👌🏼#INDWvAUSW #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DdmkVLkeFv
— Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) February 23, 2023
Runout yaar 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/El2eaTvhZ9
— Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) February 23, 2023
