“Dhoni then, Harman now”: Dhoni run out in World Cup 2019 being compared to Harmanpreet Kaur run out by heartbroken Twitter users

Gurpreet Singh
|Published 23/02/2023

Harmanpreet Kaur’s unfortunate run out versus Australia during T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final. (photo: screen grab from Hotstar)

Known for grabbing the opposition by the scruff of their neck, world champions Australia have yet again proved their mettle in a World Cup semi-final, as they prevail over India by 5 runs to make it through to the final of another ICC event.

En route the stiff target of 173 runs, It looked like India’s game to lose for sure till their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) was at the crease, with the team requiring 49 runs off the last six Overs.

But all it took was the most unfortunate run out one would ever witness on a Cricket field, which literally punctured the spirits of the team and its fans back in India.

Having notched-up a brilliant fifty off mere 32 deliveries, Kaur had to pay the price for being a bit complacent. Having slog-swept Georgia Warehem towards the deep mid-wicket fence, it was the easiest of braces a batter would collect on a Cricket field.

However, just before she was about to complete the second run, her bat got stuck on the pitch in an attempt to drag the bat beyond the crease. With her foot in the air without the bat in hand, Allysa Healy took off the bails to complete the Run Out.

An absolutely livid Kaur could do nothing but vent out her frustration by flinging her bat across the ground, and kicking herself all the way through to the dressing room.

Dhoni run out in World Cup 2019 being compared to Harmanpreet Kaur run out

Jersey no.7, World Cup semi-final, and a run out in the same. The absolutely heartbroken Indian Cricket fans across social media handles couldn’t help but compare Kaur’s run out to that of MS Dhoni’s during the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Both the aforementioned run outs meant it was curtains for team India, which eventually crashed them out of the World Cup.

Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh

Even before persuing his post-graduate diploma in English journalism from IIMC, Gurpreet was certain that Cricket had to be the driving force to keep him sane and optimistic in all life-related matters. Hailing from Ranchi and having represented Jharkhand at the Under-14 level, he believes that the more you keep digging in while understanding the nitty-gritty of a sport, the more humble you become with the realisation that you hardly know anything!

