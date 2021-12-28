Did Australia win the Ashes: When does the Sydney Test start?

Did Australia win the Ashes: Australia defeated England at the MCG in Melbourne to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in Ashes 2021-22.

Australia thrashed England at the MCG in Melbourne. England’s bowlers showed some brilliant performances on the day-2 of the game, but Australia completely dominated them. England bundled out for just 68 runs in the 2nd innings, and Australia won the Test by an innings and 14 runs.

Aussie bowlers were on fire, but Scott Boland stole all the limelight. The 32-year-old pacer took six wickets in the second innings and made an incredible debut. Mark Wood became Boland’s 5th scalp in the 2nd innings, whereas he was also his debut wicket in the first innings. Mitchell Starc and Cam Green combined for the rest of the four wickets in 2nd innings. Scott Boland won the Man of the Match, and he was elated with the team’s performance.

“Can’t really believe,” Boland said.

“We thought we had a chance of winning today when we came in, but just not so quickly. I came to know on Christmas Eve, and had a lot of support from teammates and family.”

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain called the series win an “insane” achievement after the game.

“It is pretty insane,” Cummins said.

“Just a awesome few weeks, so proud of the group as everything clicked and everything worked out. Thrilled for Scott Boland playing in front of his home crowd here.”

Did Australia win the Ashes?

Cameron Green bowled out James Anderson to seal the game. With this win, Australia have taken a 3-0 lead in the series, and the Ashes 2021-22 is officially sealed by the Australians. This is the 72nd Ashes series, Australia have won 34, whereas England have won 32.

BOWLED HIM. Australia win the MCG Test by an innings and retain the Ashes! pic.twitter.com/up7pouNP1X — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2021

When does the Sydney Test start?

Australia have already won the series, but they can’t take any of the games lightly. Ashes 2021-22 marks the start of Australia’s journey in the World Test Championship, and every match has 12 points. Australia wants to get all 60 points from the series. England would also want to take the remaining 24 points left.

Ashes 2021-22 4th test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The match will start on 5th January 2022, whereas the last game will be played in Hobart from 14th January 2022.