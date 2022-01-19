“I sit here at the moment feeling really content”: Justin Langer to discuss his future as Australian coach with CA after Ashes 2021-22 victory

After the Ashes 2021-22 win, Australian coach Justin Langer will sit with CA to discuss his future as his contract expires mid-way this year.

Just about a few months ago, Justin Langer’s position was under scrutiny. Australia lost to India at home, whereas they also lost on the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. However, winning the T20 Cup raised Langer’s stocks, whereas this Ashes’ win will again boost him up. Justin Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident.

He replaced Darren Lehmann as the Australian head coach, and he now has retained the Ashes two times. He has been regarded as a great man-manager, and he has certainly handled the team well. After the Melbourne test, Justin Langer said that he does not want to leave the coaching after the Ashes. Apart from Darren Lehmann, every other Aussie legend has backed Langer to continue.

Justin Langer is not concerned about his future

The current contract of Justin Langer will end mid-way this season. Langer will sit with the CA to discuss his future with the team. However, Langer said that he is proud of the team’s achievement, and he is not concerned about the result.

“No never edgy, whatever happens,” Langer said.

“Before the World Cup and before these Ashes, we’ve never ever been better prepared. It’s not a coincidence we’ve had the success we’ve had.”

“Whatever happens from now we can all be incredibly proud of this little period. We had two missions to win the World Cup and to win the Ashes, to do that in such a short period is a monumental effort and we’re all really satisfied with that, we’re all really happy with that, we’re all really proud of that.”

“I sit here at the moment feeling really content with the last two series.”

There is an ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this year, whereas the 50-over World Cup is also scheduled in 2023. Looking at the two mega-events, Cummins has said that he wants the coaching situation to clear as soon as possible. Former Aussie players like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Warne have also called CA to take the decision soon.