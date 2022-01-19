Cricket

“I sit here at the moment feeling really content”: Justin Langer to discuss his future as Australian coach with CA after Ashes 2021-22 victory

After the Ashes 2021-22 win, Australian coach Justin Langer will sit with CA to discuss his future as his contract expires mid-way this year.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Dwyane Wade doesn’t seem to be smoking the same cigar as LeBron James?!”: NBA Twitter sparks as debate as the Lakers superstar and Carmelo Anthony celebrate The Flash’s 40th birthday
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
After the Ashes 2021-22 win, Australian coach Justin Langer will sit with CA to discuss his future as his contract expires mid-way this year.
“I sit here at the moment feeling really content”: Justin Langer to discuss his future as Australian coach with CA after Ashes 2021-22 victory

After the Ashes 2021-22 win, Australian coach Justin Langer will sit with CA to discuss…