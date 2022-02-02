“That carrot was dangling there throughout the whole summer”: Josh Hazlewood opens up on the frustrating injury that ruined his Ashes 2021-22 campaign

Josh Hazlewood was forced to miss the last four games of Ashes 2021-22 due to a frustrating side strain injury.

This summer of cricket was absolutely brilliant for the Australian side. First, they won the World Cup, and then they dominated the Ashes at home. They defeated the English side by 4-0 and regained the Ashes. However, there was one such player who did not enjoy it as much, and that is Josh Hazlewood.

Josh Hazlewood got injured during the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. He had a side-strain issue, and he went back home straight after it. Hazlewood was immediately ruled out of the 2nd test, but he was hopeful of playing in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne. He missed the MCG test, but then he was rumoured to be fit for the Sydney test. However, he could not play any of the remaining games. In a recent interview, Josh Hazlewood has expressed his frustrations on the same.

Josh Hazlewood expresses frustration on Ashes 2021-22 injury

Josh Hazlewood has said that the false hope of getting fit made the injury worse for him. He insists that you can make your mind strong in serious injuries, but these injuries take a toll on your brain.

“That carrot was dangling there throughout the whole summer,” Hazlewood said to cricket.com.au.

“If I’d had a normal (side strain), a big injury and you know you’re going to be out, then you can deal with it all at once. But it just kept teasing, kept teasing, I might be able to play this one, I might be able to play that one.”

“The strength came back really quickly, and I could do a lot of things in the gym. It was just bowling, that dynamic movement, that caused a bit of grief. It was an unusual one.”

According to Fox Sports, Josh Hazlewood is a significant doubt for the second Ashes Test after suffering a low-grade side strain. David Warner is also a worry with a rib injury.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/afquUwGg1Z — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 12, 2021

Josh Hazlewood said that he was frustrated throughout the series. He insists that he will regret missing this pinnacle series even after his retirement.

“It was very frustrating,” Hazlewood said.

“You probably don’t realise it as much now, but when you look back in 10 years … people will talk about the Ashes when they won 4-0 in 2021 … and it’d hit you again.”

“It was frustrating watching and obviously as time goes on, you’d be reminded of it more often than not. But that’s part of fast bowling, I guess.”

Josh Hazlewood will now feature in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka after regaining full fitness.