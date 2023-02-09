“He is just not in the game”: Virat Kohli dropped catch at slip makes Mark Waugh lash out at him from commentary box

During the first day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match in Nagpur, former India captain Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of severe criticism on the back of dropping Australia vice-captain Steven Smith (37) at first slip.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 16th over when Kohli denied India all-rounder Axar Patel a wicket by not grabbing a catch. With Smith not restricting himself whilst driving a full and wide delivery, Kohli had to grab a sharp chance in order for India to pick a third wicket in the morning session.

Short of time, Kohli was visibly found wanting after he appeared astonished with the speed at which the ball reached him. Readers must note that the 34-year old player hasn’t committed an error for the first time at this particular field position.

Kohli, who oozes abundance of excitement whilst on the field especially in this format, has shelved a lot of catches in the slips throughout his career. Although India were fortunate enough to not face the brunt of handing a reprieve to Smith, such repeated lapses can cost them significantly at this level.

Virat Kohli dropped catch at slip makes Mark Waugh lash out at him from commentary box

One of the two Australian commentators to be calling the match for host broadcaster Star Sports Network, former Australia batter Mark Waugh didn’t seem impressed with a player of Kohli’s stature committing grave mistakes.

“He is just not in the game. He should expect a catch coming his way every ball,” Waugh lashed out at Kohli on-air in addition to also questioning his body language as a slip fielder. Readers must note that Kohli also faltered later in the Australian innings but he was doubtlessly deceived by the ball hitting debutant wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat’s gloves that time.

Currently: Virat Kohli is The Worst and The Most Overrated Fielder of Team India pic.twitter.com/5ZMfrk2hMv — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) February 9, 2023

Waugh, who had grabbed 181 catches during the course of his 128-match Test career, is fifth on the list of most catches in career for a non wicket-keeper. One of the best slip fielders to have ever played the sport, Waugh was inch-perfect in his assessment of Kohli’s shortcomings at slip.

It is worth a mention that it was refreshing to see a commentator pointing out a high-profile Indian cricketer’s fault during a live match. Commentators, who work for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), have been often accused of treating Indian cricketers leniently in the past.