“I’d bring Cameron Green in for Pat Cummins”: Mark Waugh suggests bold change to Australia Playing 11 for England clash at MCG

Mark Waugh suggests bold change: The former Australian cricketer isn’t very happy with the hosts’ performance in this tournament.

Former Australia batter and chief selector Mark Waugh has launched a scathing attack on T20I captain Aaron Finch and his men for their performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup at home.

While Australia started on a losing note in their attempt to defend a title, they did make some amends by defeating Sri Lanka in Perth yesterday. Having said that, the team is yet to click as a unit and play like World Champions. The same was evident from them handing a massive advantage to Sri Lanka before all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ freak show at the Optus Stadium last night.

As a result, it wouldn’t be wrong to not term them as the favourites ahead of their next match against arch-rivals England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Mark Waugh suggests bold change to Australia Playing 11 for England clash at MCG

Although Australia are expected to make a confirmed change to their Playing XI by bringing in spinner Adam Zampa for all-rounder Ashton Agar, Waugh has suggested a bold change to be made to a team which doesn’t look like a “happy camp” and “lacks confidence”.

“I think Australia need to think about making a change or two for the next game. I’d bring Cameron Green in for Pat Cummins and I’d let Cameron Green open the batting. That’s the one change I would definitely make,” Waugh told RSN on Wednesday.

In 11 T20Is this year, Cummins has picked 11 wickets in as many matches at an average of 32.72, an economy rate of 8.78 and a strike rate of 22.3. When it comes to the death overs in the same period, Cummins has leaked 121 runs in 10 overs at an economy and strike rate of 12.10 and 30 respectively.

“I think Cameron Green can bowl four overs as good as any of the other bowlers,” Waugh added due to Cummins’ substandard T20I numbers in 2022.