Robin Uthappa retirement: Has Robin Uthappa retired from international cricket?

The veteran Indian batter is literally calling the shots at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa has grabbed the opportunity of opening the batting in the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League with both hands.

Uthappa, who had mostly batted at No. 3 in his limited appearances for Super Kings until tonight, hit two eye-catching boundaries on the first two balls of the match to set the ball rolling with respect to his batting promotion.

Facing Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera in the second over, Uthappa hit a six and four to provide signs of making no mistake regarding his timing at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

With Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul giving another over to Avesh Khan in the powerplay, Uthappa hit another four and six to not let Super Kings feel the impact of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s (1) early departure.

Returning to the IPL after a couple of years, LSG fast bowler Andrew Tye was welcomed with four boundaries in his first over for the franchise as CSK crossed the 50-run mark in the fifth over.

Eighth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, Uthappa registered a 25-ball half-century in the eighth over. In what is his 26th half-century in the biggest T20 league across the globe, it is his only his second for Chennai.

It was in the same over that Uthappa was found wanting in front of the stumps by Lucknow spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The 36-year old player returned to the pavilion after scoring a stroke-filled 50 (27) with the help of eight fours and a six.

Uthappa, who had played the last of his 59 white-ball matches for India during the tour of Zimbabwe seven years ago, hasn’t retired from international cricket as of now.

Uthappa, who currently represents Kerala in domestic cricket after a glorious career with Karnataka, is a supporter of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) allowing non-contracted cricketers to play in overseas leagues.