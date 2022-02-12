Dinesh Karthik IPL teams: Full list of Dinesh Karthik IPL stats and records

Dinesh Karthik IPL teams: The veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter will be playing for his sixth franchise in IPL 2022.

Veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has found a buyer for yet another time in the Indian Premier League auction. Karthik, who was last bought by Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL 2018, was released by them despite leading them in the recent years.

Karthik, who was placed at a highest base price of INR 2 crore, invited interest from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the auction. Known to lock horns in the South Indian derby in the IPL, Bangalore and Chennai contested at the auction table for Karthik today.

Readers must note that Karthik had expressed an interest with respect to playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Super Kings in IPL 2022. A domestic stalwart in the Indian domestic circuit, Karthik has been playing for Tamil Nadu for a couple of decades now.

It was RCB who eventually bought the 36-year old player for INR 5.5 crore. Readers must note that Karthik had represented Bangalore in IPL 2015 scoring 141 runs in 11 innings at a disappointing average and strike rate of 12.82 and 120.51 respectively.

Karthik, who has played 32 T20Is, is the 11th-highest run-scorer in the biggest T20 league amassing 4,046 runs in 192 innings at an average and strike rate of 25.77 and 129.72 respectively with the help of 19 half-centuries.

Dinesh Karthik IPL teams

Karthik, who will be playing for RCB for the second time, has already played twice for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) between 2008-2010 and 2014.

Other than RCB and Delhi, Karthik has played for Kings XI Punjab (2011), Mumbai Indians (2012-2013), Gujarat Lions (2016-2017) and Knight Riders (2018-2021).