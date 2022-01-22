Highest base price in IPL auction 2022: How many players have 2 crore base price in IPL 2022 auction?

Highest base price in IPL auction 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of players who have a base price of 2 Crore in the IPL auction.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

All the existing eight teams have announced their retentions, whereas the two new franchises have also signed three players each ahead of the auction. Ahmedabad have signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubhman Gill, whereas Lucknow have signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

A total of 1214 cricketers, 896 Indians, and 318 overseas players have signed for the Auction. Some notable exclusions from the list are Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, and Chris Gayle.

Highest base price in IPL auction 2022

The maximum base price for any player in the IPL auction is 2 Crores INR. This time a total of 17 Indian players have registered their base price as 2 Cr. The list includes names like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, etc. In terms of the overseas players, there are a lot of star names on the list. David Warner, Steve Smith, Jason Roy, and Trent Boult are some of the big names on the list.

Indian players with 2 Cr base price

R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav.

Overseas players with 2 Cr base price

Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith.

Ace players like Jonny Bairstow and Aaron Finch are in 1.5 Cr bracket, whereas Devon Conway and Liam Livingstone have kept their price at 1 Cr. S Sreesanth has kept his price at 50L, whereas Shahrukh Khan and Avesh Khan have set their price at 20L.