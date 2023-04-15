Dinesh Karthik Last 10 Innings Score List: How Many Runs has DK Scored in IPL 2023?

Veteran Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is yet to get going in the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Karthik, who had played all of one List A match between ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and IPL 2023, has been quite opposite to what he was in IPL 2022. Although the last IPL season had paved way for his international comeback, the current season hasn’t allowed Karthik to express himself in spite of getting to play the finisher’s role.

Speaking of his latest outing against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karthik registered a golden duck to further put his team in trouble. Wanting to pull a shortish googly from Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all the right-handed batter did was hit the ball straight to Lalit Yadav at deep mid-wicket.

How Many Runs has DK Scored in IPL 2023?

Looking at his bat in a dejected way post his dismissal, Karthik might have been ruing the lack of timing on the shot but such has been his story this season. In four IPL 2023 innings, Karthik has scored 10 runs at an average and strike rate of 3.33 and 76.92 respectively.

Dinesh Karthik Last 10 Innings Score List

A primary reason behind Karthik not playing another international match since the World Cup last year was his poor form.

Speaking of his last 10 T20 innings (includes six for India), Karthik has struggled through and through scoring 88 runs at an average and strike rate of 14.67 and 137.5 respectively. Taking into consideration his batting position, one doesn’t expect Karthik’s average to soar high but the lack of impactful innings is surely a concern for both him and RCB.