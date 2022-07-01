Dominica Cricket Stadium pitch report: WI vs BAN 1st T20 pitch report Windsor Park Roseau

Dominica Cricket Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st T20I between the West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series at Windsor Park in Dominica. After the test series, the focus shifts to the shortest format of the game.

West Indies won the test series, and they would want to continue that in the T20I format as well. The hosts have some T20 stars in their ranks, and they would want to take advantage of the home conditions. Rovman Powell has been made the new vice-captain of the team.

The visitors struggled in the tests, and the T20I format won’t be an easy one for them as well. They have some talented players in their ranks though.

Dominica Cricket Stadium pitch report

Windsor Park in Dominica has hosted just a couple of T20I games so far, and both of them were in 2014. So, this will be the first match on this ground after a spell of eight long years. This ground has not hosted a single game of the Caribbean Premier League as well.

The average 1st innings score at this ground was 148 runs. In the last couple of matches, it was seen that run-scoring has not been that easy on this track. Both sides’ batters would want to take advantage of the powerplay overs because the pitch gets slower in the middle overs.

The #MenInMaroon got straight into T20 prep after the test series in St. Lucia! #WIvBAN 🏏🌴🇱🇨 pic.twitter.com/tONPhwf3eI — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 28, 2022

It has been seen that the pacers have been more successful at this ground as compared to the spinners. The slower balls of the pacers get stuck on the surface, and it is tough to play shots against them. However, a fresh track can be used in this match which can favour the batters.

The boundaries at this stadium are not that great, and the batters can clear the fence easily. Both sides would want to field first after winning the toss.