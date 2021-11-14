Cricket

“Don’t change your expectations from me”: Hasan Ali tweets to seek support from Pakistan’s fans after T20 World Cup defeat

"Don't change your expectations from me": Hasan Ali tweets to seek support from Pakistan's fans after T20 World Cup defeat
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
New Zealand vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 final?
Next Article
"You’re a Celtic and obviously a guy that we think exceptionally high of, nothing doing": Brad Stevens on his conversation with Jaylen Brown, squashing rumors of a trade for Ben Simmons
Cricket Latest News
"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions": Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in India vs New Zealand test series
“Daryl’s versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions”: Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in India vs New Zealand test series

Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in the upcoming test series against…