“Don’t change your expectations from me”: Hasan Ali tweets to seek support from Pakistan’s fans after T20 World Cup defeat

Hasan Ali has been targeted a lot on social media after his dropped catch against Australia, he has now appealed to the fans for support.

Pakistan’s unbeaten run was stopped by Australia in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Super-12 journey of Pakistan started with a bang when they defeated India and New Zealand in back-to-back games, whereas the rest of the games were a cakewalk for them.

In the semi-finals against Australia, Pakistan batted well, whereas they dominated in the bowling too. However, they lost the game in the last five overs. Hasan Ali became one of the reasons why Pakistan lost the game. He conceded 27 runs in his 16th & 18th over combined, but the major mistake came in the penultimate 19th over. He dropped Matthew Wade on Afridi’s bowling on the 3rd ball, and then Wade smashed three sixes in a row to eliminate Pakistan.

After the game, Hasan Ali went through a lot of abuses on Social Media, whereas the former cricketers of Pakistan also criticized him a lot. Even at the post-match presentation, captain Babar Azam highlighted Ali’s dropped catch as the reason for their defeat.

Babar Azam feels that things could have been different if Hasan Ali had taken that catch but he is still satisfied with his team’s performance #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pXKTwDduZc — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) November 11, 2021

Hasan Ali Tweets to Pakistani cricket fans

Hasan Ali took Twitter in order to appeal for support. He requested the Pakistan cricket fans to support them, and he will come back stronger.

“I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations from me but not more disappointed than me,” Ali said.

“Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger.”

“Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls, and Duas – needed them.”

میرا سینہ تیری حُرمت کا ہے سنگین حصار،

میرے محبوب وطن تُجھ پہ اگر جاں ہو نثار میں یہ سمجھوں گا ٹھکانے لگا سرمایہِ تن،

اے میرے پیارے وطن 💚🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4xiTS0hAvx — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 13, 2021

Hasan did struggle in the tournament with the ball, as he averaged 41.40 with the ball. He managed to scalp five wickets in six games at an economy of 9.00. However, prior to the world cup, Ali performed well in the 2021 season. He scalped 17 T20I wickets in 11 games at an economy of 7.74.