India vs Sri Lanka pitch report: How is IND vs SL Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report for bowlers?

India vs Sri Lanka pitch report: India will face Sri Lanka today in a do-or-die match to stay in contention for the Asia Cup 2022 finale spot.

Team India will lock horns against a resurgent Sri Lankan side at the Dubai International Stadium today, as the former find themselves in a must-win situation, after enduring a five-wicket loss versus arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the ‘Super 4’ stage of the ongoing Asia cup 2022.

A lackluster display of bowling from India’s three experienced bowlers cost team India big time, as they failed to defend the challenging total of 181/7 in 20 Overs.

As for the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan side, their record run chases – 184 versus Bangladesh in a must-win encounter, and 176 against Afghanistan in the first ‘Super 4’ game of the tournament, has instilled a fresh sense of self-belief, especially in their batting department, which has taken the fearless approach to good effect so far.

The pace bowling department in particular, has led to furrowed foreheads for both the teams’ think-tanks, but their batting performances have been the biggest positives, which would hope to come good yet again.

India vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The lively grass in clusters during India’s first match of Asia Cup 2022 had more than enough purchase for the pacers, who had bounced out majority of the Pakistani batters at this venue.

However, during the India-Pakistan match a couple of days ago at this very venue, the Indian pacers in particular weren’t able to extract the extra zip off the surface, which could have troubled the Pakistani batters.

The presence of grass will however mean that the pacers will come into play especially with the new ball, and batting will get easier as the match progresses, with scores in excess of 180 being scored on five of the previous six innings at this venue.

The evening temperature will be around 35 degrees celsius, which might mean that the humidity might not bring in the dew factor into play, thus making it an even contest with both bat and ball throughout.