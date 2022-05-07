“Dream run”: Harbhajan Singh applauds Lucknow Super Giants for reaching top of points table after their win vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022

Harbhajan Singh applauds Lucknow Super Giants as they obliterate Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune in IPL 2022.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), continuing with their scintillating performances in the marquee league so far, have decimated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs.

With the win tonight, the KL Rahul-led side have not only won four matches on the trot, but have now topped the points table with a total of 8 wins from 11 matches.

The KKR, on the other hand, are all but out of the race for the playoffs, having lost their 7th match out of eleven they have played so far.

En route the target of 177 handed by LSG, KKR were on the back foot right from the first Over itself, as the LSG pacer Mohsin Khan began their chase with a wicket-maiden, getting rid of Baba Indrajith (0 off 6). They even registered their lowest Powerplay score of the season – 25/3, and further slipped to 30/4 after the end of eight Overs.

Some fireworks from Andre Russell (45 off 19) did bring the crowd up on their feet as long as it lasted, but post his departure during the 13th Over, the rest of the line-up fell like ninepins to bundle up for 101 runs in mere 14.3 Overs.

Harbhajan Singh applauds Lucknow Super Giants

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, took to his social media handle to praise and congratulate LSG upon reaching the top of the points table in what has been a dream run for them so far in their maiden IPL season.

The 41-year-old also commended the fantastic performances from the LSG pace-bowling quartet of Mohsin Khan (3-1-6-1), Dushmantha Chameera (3-0-14-0), Avesh Khan (3-1-19-3), and Jason Holder (2.3-0-31-3), who collectively turned up for their side with match-winning contributions.

🔝of the table @LucknowIPL 🔥 Well deserved! What a dream run the team is having in its first season. Have played outstanding cricket throughout 👏👏👏. Another super win in the kitty tonight. Well bowled Mohsin, Chameera, Avesh and Holder 👏🏻#LSGvsKKR #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 7, 2022

Earlier, after being put into bat first, LSG were handed a heavy blow as they lost their in-form skipper KL Rahul for a Diamond duck courtesy of a run-out.

However, Quinton de Kock (50 off 29) and Deepak Hooda (41 off 27) continued with their aggressive batting approach, to take their side to 110/3 after 13 Overs.

Just when the KKR bowlers had managed to keep a check on the run-rate, Shivam Mavi (4-0-50-1) conceded 30 runs off the 19th Over, as LSG posted a healthy score of 176/7 in their 20 Overs on what was a slow wicket to bat on.