Is KKR out of playoffs 2022: Can KKR still qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

Is KKR out of playoffs 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their seventh Indian Premier League 2022 match tonight.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune, Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs. Having won their eighth match of the season, LSG have displaced Gujarat Titans at the top of the points tabke.

Chasing a 177-run target, all KKR could manage in response was 101/10 in 14.3 overs. All-rounder Andre Russell provided a few hopes of a miraculous turnaround by scoring 45 (19) with the help of three fours and five sixes but nothing substantial before and after him called for a batting collapse.

Playing this match ahead of all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, pacer Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Super Giants with his figures of 3-1-19-3. While all-rounder Jason Holder also picked three wickets, the likes of Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket apiece at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

Asked to bat first by opposition captain Shreyas Iyer (6), Lucknow put on board a competitive 176/7 in 20 overs on the back of healthy contributions from wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (50) and batter Deepak Hooda (41).

Is KKR out of playoffs 2022 IPL?

In what is their sixth loss in the last seventh match this season, Kolkata’s position on the points table has further weakened after losing a total of seven out of their 11 IPL 2022 matches.

This loss, in particular, has significantly affected their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Even if Knight Riders win their remaining three matches, they will only reach to seven wins, i.e., 14 points.

A negative NRR (Net Run Rate) of -0.304 makes it all but impossible for KKR to play the next round form this point. Assuming that something magical happens, KKR’s NRR will still come into play as more teams are likely to finish with 14 points this season. Another loss in the league stage will official knock out Kolkata from IPL 2022 qualification.