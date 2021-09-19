Dubai International Stadium IPL records: Who has scored the most IPL runs in Dubai?

Dubai International Stadium IPL records: Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 33 IPL matches till date.
One of the three venues to host the second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, action will commence at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in a high-profile clash this evening.
In the nine matches that Super Kings have played at this venue across two seasons till now, they have won six and lost three to register a praiseworthy record. Defending champions Indians, on the other hand, had lost their first five matches in Dubai but have since made a comeback to win their last three matches in a row.
Chennai batsman Ambati Rayudu remains the only player among these two teams among the Top-10 IPL run-scorers in Dubai. In the bowling department, it isn’t surprising that Mumbai pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult feature in the Top-10 IPL wicket-takers over here.
With both these teams having a history of putting on display nail-biting encounters, fans should brace themselves for another such fascinating contest in the form of a season-opener of sorts tonight.
Dubai International Stadium IPL records
Most IPL runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Batsman
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Best
|Average
|SR
|100s
|50s
|1
|Lokesh Rahul
|9
|8
|392
|132*
|56
|137.54
|1
|2
|2
|David Warner
|10
|10
|371
|66
|41.42
|132.5
|0
|4
|3
|Manish Pandey
|9
|9
|312
|83*
|44.57
|123.81
|0
|2
|4
|AB de Villiers
|9
|9
|299
|55*
|49.83
|148.76
|0
|3
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan
|11
|11
|284
|106*
|28.4
|144.16
|1
|1
|6
|Ishan Kishan
|5
|5
|266
|99
|133
|165.22
|0
|3
|7
|Shreyas Iyer
|9
|9
|252
|65*
|31.5
|114.03
|0
|2
|8
|Aaron Finch
|9
|9
|249
|88*
|31.13
|127.04
|0
|2
|9
|Virat Kohli
|9
|9
|248
|90*
|31
|124.62
|0
|2
|10
|Ambati Rayudu
|9
|8
|239
|42
|29.88
|121.94
|0
|0
Most IPL wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Bowler
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|3w+
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|9
|210
|250
|13
|19.23
|7.14
|16.15
|1
|2
|Kagiso Rabada
|9
|204
|288
|13
|22.15
|8.47
|15.69
|2
|3
|Rashid Khan
|8
|192
|151
|11
|13.73
|4.72
|17.45
|2
|4
|Anrich Nortje
|8
|174
|246
|11
|22.36
|8.48
|15.82
|0
|5
|Mohammed Shami
|9
|208
|265
|11
|24.09
|7.64
|18.91
|1
|6
|R Ashwin
|10
|115
|229
|10
|22.9
|6.39
|21.5
|1
|7
|Trent Boult
|5
|108
|142
|10
|14.2
|7.89
|10.8
|2
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|132
|139
|10
|13.9
|6.32
|13.2
|3
|9
|Jofra Archer
|6
|142
|140
|9
|15.56
|5.92
|15.78
|1
|10
|Sandeep Sharma
|8
|186
|216
|9
|24
|6.97
|20.67
|1
Most IPL fielding dismissals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Fielder
|Matches
|Catches
|Stumps
|Run-outs
|Total
|1
|David Warner
|10
|9
|0
|1
|10
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|8
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|Quinton de Kock
|6
|6
|1
|0
|7
|4
|MS Dhoni
|9
|6
|1
|0
|7
|5
|Faf du Plessis
|8
|6
|0
|1
|7
|6
|AB de Villiers
|9
|7
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Jonny Bairstow
|7
|4
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Dinesh Karthik
|5
|6
|0
|0
|6
|9
|Lokesh Rahul
|9
|5
|0
|0
|5
|10
|R Ashwin
|10
|3
|0
|2
|5