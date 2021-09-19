Dubai International Stadium IPL records: Who has scored the most IPL runs in Dubai?

Dubai International Stadium IPL records: Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 33 IPL matches till date.

One of the three venues to host the second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, action will commence at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in a high-profile clash this evening.

In the nine matches that Super Kings have played at this venue across two seasons till now, they have won six and lost three to register a praiseworthy record. Defending champions Indians, on the other hand, had lost their first five matches in Dubai but have since made a comeback to win their last three matches in a row.

ALSO READ: CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Records in IPL history

Chennai batsman Ambati Rayudu remains the only player among these two teams among the Top-10 IPL run-scorers in Dubai. In the bowling department, it isn’t surprising that Mumbai pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult feature in the Top-10 IPL wicket-takers over here.

With both these teams having a history of putting on display nail-biting encounters, fans should brace themselves for another such fascinating contest in the form of a season-opener of sorts tonight.

Dubai International Stadium IPL records

Most IPL runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

S. No. Batsman Matches Innings Runs Best Average SR 100s 50s 1 Lokesh Rahul 9 8 392 132* 56 137.54 1 2 2 David Warner 10 10 371 66 41.42 132.5 0 4 3 Manish Pandey 9 9 312 83* 44.57 123.81 0 2 4 AB de Villiers 9 9 299 55* 49.83 148.76 0 3 5 Shikhar Dhawan 11 11 284 106* 28.4 144.16 1 1 6 Ishan Kishan 5 5 266 99 133 165.22 0 3 7 Shreyas Iyer 9 9 252 65* 31.5 114.03 0 2 8 Aaron Finch 9 9 249 88* 31.13 127.04 0 2 9 Virat Kohli 9 9 248 90* 31 124.62 0 2 10 Ambati Rayudu 9 8 239 42 29.88 121.94 0 0

Most IPL wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

S. No. Bowler Matches Balls Runs Wickets Average Economy SR 3w+ 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 9 210 250 13 19.23 7.14 16.15 1 2 Kagiso Rabada 9 204 288 13 22.15 8.47 15.69 2 3 Rashid Khan 8 192 151 11 13.73 4.72 17.45 2 4 Anrich Nortje 8 174 246 11 22.36 8.48 15.82 0 5 Mohammed Shami 9 208 265 11 24.09 7.64 18.91 1 6 R Ashwin 10 115 229 10 22.9 6.39 21.5 1 7 Trent Boult 5 108 142 10 14.2 7.89 10.8 2 8 Jasprit Bumrah 6 132 139 10 13.9 6.32 13.2 3 9 Jofra Archer 6 142 140 9 15.56 5.92 15.78 1 10 Sandeep Sharma 8 186 216 9 24 6.97 20.67 1

Most IPL fielding dismissals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium