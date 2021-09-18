CSK vs MI Head to Head list in IPL | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 30

CSK vs MI Head to Head stats: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 30th match of IPL 2021.

If the resumption of Indian Premier League 2021 wasn’t enough on its own, it resuming with the most important clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is exactly what the fans needed to watch first up in the second half of the 14th season of the IPL.

In the seven matches that Super Kings have played this season, they have won five and lost two to be at the second position on the points table. Indians, on the other hand, might have lost a match more but are still in the Top Four behind Delhi Capitals, CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Having had to make a minimal of changes to their squads for the second phase unlike other teams, both Chennai and Mumbai are their usual formidable units which further adds to the potential of this entertaining clash.

CSK vs MI Head to Head list in IPL

Total number of matches played: 33

Matches won by CSK: 13

Matches won by MI: 20

Matched played in India: 27 (CSK 9, MI 8)

Matches played in the UAE: 3 (CSK 2, MI 1)

CSK average score against MI: 157

MI average score against CSK: 160

Most runs for CSK: 732 (Suresh Raina)

Most runs for MI: 693 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for CSK: 27 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for MI: 15 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for CSK: 23 (Suresh Raina)

Most catches for MI: 14 (Kieron Pollard)

The last time when CSK and MI had locked horns against each other was just a couple of days before the tournament was suspended earlier this year. On the back of individual half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (72*), Moeen Ali (58) and Faf du Plessis (50), Super Kings had posted a mammoth 218/4 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by Rohit Sharma.

In the second innings, Mumbai vice-captain Kieron Pollard pulled off a coup scoring a match-winning 87* (34) with the help of six fours and eight sixes to seal a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.