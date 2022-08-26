Dubai International Stadium T20 records: Dubai International Stadium records and highest T20 innings total

Dubai International Stadium T20 records and highest innings total: Dubai will be hosting a T20I in over nine months tomorrow.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be locking horns in the first match of the imminent 15th edition of the Asia Cup starting in Dubai from tomorrow. Only the second T20I between these two teams, they will be facing each other after more than six years.

Afghanistan might have ended up on the losing side in their first-ever T20I against Sri Lanka but they have played more and better cricket than the Lankans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In nine T20Is here, Afghanistan have won six and lost three to have an impressive venue record. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have won one and lost two out of their three Dubai T20Is.

As far as the recent form is concerned, Sri Lanka will enter this intercontinental tournament on the back of four losses in their last five matches. Afghanistan, on the other hand, fare better in this aspect as well as they’ve won three out of their last five T20Is.

Dubai International Stadium T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium are Babar Azam (446), Mohammad Shahzad (390), Paul Stirling (379), David Warner (351) and Mohammad Hafeez (346). A list of best batters among players taking part in Asia Cup 2022 is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR Babar Azam (PAK) 9 446 79 63.71 120.21 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 4 160 79* 53.33 126.98 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 6 131 55* 32.75 131 KL Rahul (IND) 4 125 54* 41.66 158.22 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 9 115 43* 38.33 130.68

Highest wicket-takers in T20Is played at this venue are Sohail Tanvir (22), Saeed Ajmal (19), Umar Gul (18), George Dockrell (16) and Shahid Afridi (16). A list of Asia Cup 2022 bowlers with most wickets in Dubai T20Is is given below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Shadab Khan (PAK) 7 14 12.35 6.17 12 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 9 11 20.81 7.54 16.65 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 4 6 13.66 5.85 14 Rashid Khan (AFG) 4 5 14.6 5.21 16.8 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 2 4 12.25 6.12 12

Fakhar Zaman (5), Azam (4), Mohammad Rizwan (4), Dinesh Chandimal (3) and Haris Rauf (3) have the most number of fielding dismissals in Dubai T20Is among players participating in Asia Cup 2022.

Highest T20I innings total at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 211/3 20 Sri Lanka Pakistan 2013 211/6 20 Ireland Scotland 2017 206/3 20 Netherlands Bermuda 2019 204/4 20 Scotland Bermuda 2019 198/6 20 Scotland UAE 2019

The record of highest successful T20I run-chase at this venue lies with Afghanistan as they had achieved a 180-run target against UAE six years ago.